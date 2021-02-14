Acres Technology aims to make a mark in the gaming industry again





In an office in southwestern Las Vegas, John Acres and his son Noah used a large box on his sitcom to remind Jerry Seinfeld of how much technology had advanced in a relatively short period of time. I have one of the Motorola DynaTAC mobile phones.

In 1981, Elder Acres, with big ideas and the technology to support them, sought to change how casinos view game customers. As the founder of Electronic Data Technologies, John Acres invented the first player tracking system for casino floors.

Following the innovation, other innovative technologies continued for years, including slots, loyalty, and a progressive jackpot system that increased play on bonus systems.

Forty years after creating groundbreaking player tracking technology, John Acre has once again embarked on a transformation of the gaming industry. This time, with my son Noah, I will support a new company called Acre Technology. Third quarter of this year.

It’s a familiar place for senior acres who founded Micone Gaming with Mike Stone in 1985 and created a progressive jackpot system that increases play in slots.

In 1992, he founded a company called Acres Gaming, which brought loyalty and innovations in the bonus system, making gamblers play more often.

According to Noah Acres, the Acres Advantage system debuted at Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, and its success led to other installations at MGM, Mandalay Bay and Station Casinos facilities. The company was later sold to IGT and the loyalty system is now known as IGT Advantage.

Then, in 2009, through Acres 4.0, we developed a system that reduces costs while increasing play.

AGA Hall of Fame

With these innovations, John Acres has been inducted into the American Gaming Association Hall of Fame.

“I sold my last company for $ 143 million and retired,” he said of the sale of Acres Gaming. “But when we realized that Amazon was doing amazing things with our data, casinos could benefit from the same technology, and the technology they use is catching up with the ways in other parts of the world. I noticed that it wasn’t. “

It didn’t take long for him to retire and develop the next product on the casino floor supplier side. This is a product called Foundation that collects 1,000 times more data than the systems currently installed on most floors.

The foundation is certainly the foundation of the new company, and the acre team has already begun to show its ability to the largest casino company in the country to take market share from IGT, which purchased Acre 4.0 and its existing technology in 2004. ..

The acre name itself can sell the product.

“Sure, John Acres is a true innovator in terms of game suppliers, systems and technology that dates back many years,” said Marcus Sprayer, executive director of the Las Vegas-based Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association. Stated.

“He’s definitely the type of person who gets everyone’s attention because of his past success when he announces something new,” Prater said.

“The technical side of our industry is fortunate and we now need as much innovation as possible on the part of our business suppliers,” he said. “In the industry as a whole, we need to continue to innovate. I’m happy to hear that John has shown us something new.”

But what exactly does the Foundation do to players who are game consumers who lost $ 7.9 billion to their owners on casino slot machines in 2019?

“That’s a question we often get,” Noah Acres said in a January interview at the company’s small manufacturing plant in 215 Beltway near Buffalo Drive. “What can we do with that constant flow of electronic data?”

Learn from players

For openers, it can help casino companies learn more about their customers than they know now. More importantly, the casino can do something proactively if the player feels dissatisfied with his loss.

“I can detect that you are unhappy and can send an employee to talk to you, send a message to your phone, or display a message on the slot machine screen. “Noah Aker said. The message might be something like “Hey, double all payments for the next 10 minutes.” It might be “I have $ 20 free money here”. It may be a free drink coupon. It can be anything. What they want to do depends on the casino. But in reality, casinos can’t measure the experience in real time and can’t do anything about it. And now we have the tools to do both. “

The system does that by monitoring play. For example, on a video poker machine, you can determine if a player has made a mistake in their basic strategy. Rather than seeing players quit to change luck or go to a rival casino, managers who monitor play can be proactive in approaching their customers.

The wide data capacity also allows you to offer bonuses based on what your players are personally enjoying.

Some players like machines that are closer to sportsbooks, so you can watch certain games on the big screen while gambling in slots.

Sports bonus

Maybe that particular player is a fan of the Vegas Golden Knights and is watching a match against rival San Jose Sharks. If Knights scored a goal against Sharks and the player’s profile indicates that he is a Knights fan, the system will trigger, for example, a special bonus period of 90 seconds that doubles the prizes of all players. I can do it.

The personalized profile of the player allows the system to develop customized bonuses regardless of whether the player is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Bears, or other teams.

An additional data stream allows slot machines to work with those on the casino sportsbook betting board. Noah Acres believes that the personalized experience is appealing to young players who crave its special attention.

Another advantage of the Foundation, according to Noah Acres, is that it is designed with an open platform for interface with slot machine makers’ games. This is a huge advantage in today’s M & A world where companies may buy multiple casinos with floors arranged on machines manufactured by various companies.

What are the benefits?

“The national average casino reinvests 20% to 30% of what players lose in player comps,” Noah Acres said. “Many of them are very inefficient and wasted. In the case of Caesars (Entertainment) before the merger, they won about $ 4.5 billion (annual) in the game, so 25% to players. Reinvesting is over $ 1 billion.

“For every 1% efficiency, you get $ 10 million in new profits and 1,000 times more data. There’s a lot of efficiency you can get,” he said. “I think it will make a big difference in the industry.”

Cashless floor outlook

The Foundation is also expected to be at the heart of the industry’s next big innovation, the cashless casino floor.

A new feature that connects your player account directly to your machine via the smartphone app allows players to purchase credits with just a few clicks on the phone.

You can also speed up table game transactions. Players can type in the appropriate code to buy chips at the Blackjack table and at the same time print the receipts deposited in the cashbox for auditing purposes.

“Our cashless solutions are better than our competitors because they are designed as components that anyone can use as they please,” said John Acres. “Others use unique technology and a unique interface that allows only you to decide who can use your resources. Casinos can use the payment provider of their choice.”

The company’s goal is to be recognized as the undisputed industry leader in cashless casino transactions by the end of the year.

“This year, we plan to use more than 30,000 cashless machines nationwide,” says Noah Acres.

And he said he hopes Acre Technology will become a publicly traded company by the third quarter.

Noah Acres said it expects the company’s initial public offering to raise between $ 20 million and $ 30 million. He said friends and family had already invested in early IPO costs.

When the company goes public, it shifts from the current hardware focus to software on the system. The open platform allows customers to come up with their own applications.

“If a developer has a bonus, report, or promotional idea, we’ll provide development tools for the platform. You can go out and create and sell,” says Noah Acres. ..

It’s what customers expect from game innovators who have seen his technology evolve from box-shaped handsets to something similar to the latest smartphones throughout their lives.

Please contact Richard N. Velotta ([email protected] or 702-477-3893). Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos