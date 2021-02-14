PS5 God of War is backwards compatible correctly





Compared to the Xbox Series X, PS5 backward compatibility is fine so far. Some games, such as Ghost of Tsushima, benefit from the 10.28 teraflops processing power of Sony’s bulky console. Others like Bloodborne simply load fast, but don’t take advantage of the graphics growl.

However, patches that optimize some of the best PS4 games for the PS5 are starting to sneak up on Sony woodwork. In particular, it includes the Nioh 2 remaster and the God of War, which my colleague Marshall Onorov enjoyed. Focus on the latter. This happens to be one of my favorite games.

I first played God of War on a standard PS4 a few months after the April 2018 release date. At 1080p resolution, at most 30 frames per second, the soft reboot of the God of War series Santa Monica Studio still looked great. It also brought brutal, athletic, enthusiastic behavior and told the story of a wonderful father and son.

I’ve been crazy about it for days after finishing the game, and the PS4’s poor performance made it quite forgiving that the jet sounded like it was about to take off while running. He admitted that he was running God of War at 1080p on his 4K TV, even though his TV upscaler was pretty good.

However, when I returned to God of War about a year later, it became clear that PS4 was pushed to the limit. After seeing Red Dead Redemption 2 running in 4K on the Xbox One X, I wanted to be able to do the same with God of War.

PS4 Pro can run at 4K checkerboard resolution without slowing down the frame rate. But still, God of War only ran at 30fps. You can get higher frame rates by lowering the resolution to 1080p and sacrificing some graphics clarity and clarity, but it’s not a stable 60fps.

PS5 power call

(Image credit: Sony)

Please enter PS5. As soon as I set up my system, I first installed God of War on my PS5, and I was happy to see that the console offered PS4 Pro performance and resolution options in the settings. This is all thanks to the backward compatibility of PS5, which can emulate the performance of PS4 Pro. However, Sony did not provide a 4K, 60fps experience fixed to the PS5s mast.

But God of War’s new PS5 update changes that. You can’t get native 4K resolution images, but Checkerboard 4K behaves like a locked 60fps.

Its properly glorified; Serious Game Changer. All the amazing details that Santa Monica Studios brought into the God of War environment, characters and textures were sharp and clear.

Navigating the world and burying the Leviathan ax deep inside Draugr’s torso feels great at 60fps. Certainly, it’s not a 120fps game that the PS5 can offer in some games. But that’s a big step away from the basic PS4 experience.

In fact, Id is very frustrated to find a place to buy a PS5 if he hasn’t played God of War before, but in reality waiting to play on Sony’s new hardware Insist. Yes, I’m fully aware that I’ve previously declared that I don’t need a PS5 or Xbox Series X yet.

Please do this more, Sony

(Image credit: Future)

This God of War update is also promising news about PS5 backward compatibility in general. You can play the entire suite of PS4 games on new hardware, including a carefully selected selection from the PS Plus collection, but it’s not optimized for PS5.

But if other PlayStation-centric developers follow in the footsteps of Santa Monica Studio, you can see the change. You really want an optimized version of Horizon Zero Dawn, so you can see its beautiful post, post-apocalyptic environment in full 4K, 60fps glory.

But more than that, you need a 60fps version of Bloodborne. At 4K / 60 fps, I think FromSoftwares’ dark and brutal Victorian horror game will lead a new brutal life. (And the lack of dropped frames also helps prevent the new game + Father Gascoin from dying pitifully.)

Not surprisingly, I’m still watching Sony push studios and developers to release more exclusive PS5 games. However, stellar final generation game optimizations sprinkle some pretty nice icing on already promising game cakes.

Best God of War Deals Today

