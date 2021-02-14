Three areas of innovation that banks should consider in 2021 | Technology and AI





If you’re looking for inspiration, think about how comfortable online banking consumers are today than they were ten months ago. Don’t worry about 10 years ago. The need for physical branch offices is less than ever, and this decentralization opens the door to new opportunities. Banks are now able to embrace technologies designed for a fully digital customer experience with the confidence that consumers will adapt.

With this in mind, consider these three innovations that will help keep your bank competitive in post-pandemic situations.

# 1: Blockchain

Blockchain technology is here and its benefits are real. A non-corrupting ledger brings five linked benefits to the banking industry. It will also be available as the industry moves deeper into digital operations and cybersecurity threats increase.

This technology may not be brand new anymore, but it remains the gold standard for sharing information between two parties who may not be familiar with each other and avoiding duplicate unique transactions. .. Blockchain brings consensus, authentication, validity, immutability, and unique identifiers to transactions, transforming everything from mortgage services to transfer monitoring.

The main advantage of blockchain technology for banks in 2021 is that they can reduce overhead costs by clearing and settling fast processing almost instantly.

# 2: Robot process automation

In 2021, banks will be able to reduce human error by automating challenging tasks for humans. Data entry, coin counting, and fraud screening can all be done by Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

RPA is not a solution for all tasks, but as banks continue to move to the digital model in 2021, there is an opportunity to automate more Rohto tasks than ever before. This is good news for people in the organization who are interested in building relationships. From data entry. It’s time to free staff for influential work and building relationships. Customer service is best provided by real people who can connect across channels.

# 3: Quantum computing

Quantum computing is a rapidly advancing and fundamental computing leap that can solve exponential problems (such as those found in finance) in ways that traditional computers cannot.

In theory, quantum computing technology can be used to predict what will happen in the market when the next crisis or pandemic occurs.

This power can also be applied to financial institutions. Banks can leverage this technology now and in the future to improve portfolio management through rebalancing and allocation.

Cash management, arbitrage, and capital allocation. Quantum computers have the decisive advantage in analyzing scenarios involving non-convex discontinuities such as interest rate yield curves, transaction costs, transaction sizes, and quantity limits.

Quantum computing is still in its infancy and is advancing very rapidly. A bank that goes forward and understands how to profit from it will be a determined advantage.

COVID-19 Accelerates Security-focused Technology Investment

The ongoing pandemic has accelerated investment in technology across the industry, as many of the global workforce have been forced to travel completely overnight. However, financial institutions’ regulatory compliance and digital security needs have not changed (and should not) be so fast.

The good news is that the world is focusing on the remote workforce, giving a new focus to digital security. In fact, much of the interest in blockchain adoption is that.

As these priorities match, 2021 will provide banks with the opportunity to find ways to apply innovative technology to older problems and improve digital banking services and revenue.

Frank Traineris, Vice President of Processes and Delivery at Saggezza, a global technology solution provider and consulting firm.

