Where are all the hats for Little Nightmares 2 Walkthrough Mono?





Little Nightmares 2 proposes to play a small character called a thing instead of six. Obviously, the heroine of the first episode exists and accompanies us in a very large part of the adventure. Like the latter, things tend to wear headgear, making the player almost invisible to the face.

A feature of this suite is that you can change the hat as needed. The only constraint placed on players is that they must find these famous hats in each chapter of the game in order to be able to dress up Mono. Therefore, the purpose of this walkthrough is to be a guide for getting these valuable objects.

Don’t hesitate to take a look at the other walkthroughs in Little Nightmares 2. This includes showing the location of damaged loot that provides access to the secret ending.

Chapter 1

Raccoon fur hat:

This first hat is in the house where you first met Six. Arrive at the latter through the kitchen, join the central corridor and proceed to the intersection that splits the path in two. From there, turn left (left) to reach the entrance hall. There are objects on the ground, on the carpet.

Yellow waterproof hat:

After the first chase with the hunter and the game of hide-and-seek, you arrive at the bridge where you need to perform a jump with the help of Six. Shortly after this sequence, I found the hat I needed in a cage hanging from a tree branch. Use the cage on the right to climb and jump to the cage that contains the object, and then jump to and drop the cage that contains the object. All you have to do is pick up the headgear.

Chapter 2

Leather balloon hat:

Once in the playground, join the facility’s normal entrance and climb the railing to the right of the entrance door to reach the adjacent trash can. Now you will obviously find the hat you are looking for.

Tin tin hat:

In the library, you need to move the wheel ladder to reach the right shelf as much as possible. Before that, stop by the hat in the middle and climb to find the hat in question.

Chapter 3

Teddy bear hat:

In a hospital, a room adjacent to an X-ray that collects objects to pass to the X-ray, staying in the large library on the right side of the room. As you climb, you will find a teddy bear hat at the top.

Mummy bandage hat:

After the first meeting with your hospital boss, you need to reach the morgue and find the key to open the door. In this room, you will stay in the locker at the bottom left of the autopsy table. There is a mummy hat inside.

Chapter 4

Mail carrier hat:

When the remote is recovered and arrives at the post office, drop down to the level of the overhead lights and swing to the other side of the room. Once on the ground, climb the small mountain letters. If you rent a small ventilation duct on the left, you will find the famous hat there.

A hat in the shape of a beret:

The latter can be found at toy stores near the end of the chapter. To open the aisle to the hat in question, you need to move the cart there. Once picked up, move the cart to the shelf in front of the store’s large windows. Climb there and join towards the wall to find the beret.

Hat off the chapter:

Paper bag for hats:

This is Mono’s default hat, so it’s available from the beginning of your adventure.

Chapeau The Thin Man Hat:

This hat will be acquired without any other prerequisites when the game is complete.

Special hat

Chapeau de Mokujin:

If you purchased the physical or digital TV version of Little Nightmares 2, you will automatically get a wooden hat at the beginning of the game.

Gnome hat:

This hat is only available for the TV, Deluxe, and Day-1 versions of the game when the Le Grenier des Nomes mini DLC is available. Once the key is hung in the attic, which was recovered with the help of Six in the house where she met, you can browse it. Then, NOMOS will appear from the drawer. You need to chase him and chase him back to get his hat back.

That’s all for this walkthrough of Little Nightmares 2, and we hope you find it useful.

February 13, 2021 1:00 am

