iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone XR: Which is the cheaper Apple iPhone?





While the vast iPhone 12 family has been gaining attention lately, Apple has quietly assembled the most comprehensive and affordable smartphone ever.

The second-generation iPhone SE was launched in exactly the same year as the iPhone 12, but the high-performance iPhone XR continues to be sold as new on Apple’s website. And I haven’t considered the iPhone 11 available here yet.

Of course, more choices can lead to more confusion. So which of Apple’s two price-focused phones is the better buy? Let’s take a closer look at what both offer.

Price and stock status of iPhone SE (2020) and iPhone XR

The iPhone SE is two new phones that will hit the shelves on April 24, 2020. The 64GB model starts at $ 399/399/679, but you can upgrade to 128GB for $ 449/449/759 and 256GB. $ 549 / £ 549 / AUD 929.

The iPhone XR was released on October 26, 2018, but is still sold as new on Apple’s website, albeit at a discounted price. The 64GB model is currently available for $ 499 / $ 499/849 and the 128GB model for $ 549 / $ 549 / $ 929.

As you can see, the iPhone XR is $ 100 / £ 100 more expensive than the iPhone SE equivalent. Interestingly, however, it doesn’t offer you much more for your money in every way.

design

Neither of these phones has the freshest design on the block, and there is a significant amount of shared DNA between them. Looking at the two phones separately from behind can make it difficult to determine which is which. They have the same rounded aluminum edges, a single camera module, and a glossy glass back.

Both phones can be claimed to be due to the Apple 2017 Vintage-iPhone XR to iPhone X, iPhone SE to iPhone 8. However, while the iPhone X had a completely new design at the time, the iPhone 8 is a 2014 iPhone 6 template.

Turn these two phones over and bring them to the front to help distinguish them. The iPhone SE features a squat display, a large bezel, a huge forehead and chin, and a screen-to-body ratio of 65.4%. The chin is equipped with a Touch ID sensor. It’s like a relic of Apple’s biometrics past.

Image 1/2

iPhone SE (2020) (Image credit: Future) Image 2/2

iPhone XR (Image Credit: TechRadar)

Conversely, the iPhone XR is displayed on the front, with a screen-to-body ratio of 79%, pushing these bezels back. The display is cut at the top by Apple’s signature notch. This notch is equipped with the company’s sophisticated Face ID facial recognition system.

Of course, if you hold your phone in either hand, the difference is clear even if you don’t open your eyes. The iPhone XR is significantly larger than the iPhone SE (2020).

If the XR dimensions are 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm, the SE will be 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm in every respect, but the weight of a large phone is 194g compared to 148g for the iPhone SE.

However, both phones are IP67 dustproof / waterproof. Also, while tying up the loose end, both pack stereo sound and neither has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

display

As mentioned earlier, there is a considerable size difference between these two phones. It extends to the display, and the iPhone XR enjoys a considerable 6.1-inch canvas, in contrast to the iPhone SE’s small 4.7-inch product.

The XR screen is also long and the aspect ratio has been stretched to 19.5: 9. 16: 9 looks better on the iPhone SE. This is another obvious sign that the design is recycled. Again, the iPhone XR suffers from that annoying notch, but the SE screen isn’t scratched.

Image 1/2

iPhone SE (2020) (Image credit: Future) Image 2/2

iPhone XR (Image credit: Shutterstock)

However, apart from these basic dimensional differences, the two screens are surprisingly similar. Both use IPS LCD panels rather than the excellent OLED technology of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12, resulting in poor contrast and black levels. Both can reach the same typical 625 knit brightness.

Another similarity is that both of these screens reach the same pixel density of 326ppi. For the iPhone XR, this comes from a resolution of 828 x 1792, while the iPhone SE reaches 750 x 1334. Neither is particularly sharp by modern standards.

So, qualitatively, there is nothing between these two displays. Any choice you make is more a matter of size and shape.

camera

Looking at the camera specifications of these two phones, we can see that they have similar settings on the surface. Both offer a single 12 megapixel wide sensor with an f / 1.8 aperture.

Interestingly, the iPhone SE is 18 months younger than the iPhone XR, so it’s actually using older camera hardware. Its image sensor and optics are basically lifted directly from the iPhone 8.

The new iPhone XR sensor captures larger 1.4 µm pixels compared to the iPhone SE’s 1.19 µm pixels. Because of this, focus pixels are available, allowing the XR to collect better depth information without a secondary camera.

iPhone SE (Image Credit: TechRadar)

The iPhone SE needs to use machine learning technology to do much the same thing. However, the iPhone SE A13 Bionic CPU makes up for the lack of camera hardware and has a better image signal processor than the iPhone XRA 12.

As a result, the iPhone SE is smarter when it comes to shot selection and calibration. From time to time, the phone overcompensates its limited hardware and overexposes certain shots. However, in other scenarios, we found that SE could compete with the iPhone 11 family.

That said, neither of these phones benefited from Apple’s Brilliant Night Mode, so neither of these phones has the advantage of low-light shots.

Another example of the iPhone SE’s great camera smart is video capture. Both phones can capture 4K video up to 60fps, but the iPhone SE extends its dynamic range.

Overall, the iPhone SE is smarter, but the difference in image quality between these two cameras isn’t that big. In any case, it certainly shouldn’t be a deciding factor in either or both purchase decisions.

Specifications and performance

As already explained, in purely visual terms, the iPhone SE appears to belong to a vintage older than the iPhone XR. But when it comes to performance, the iPhone SE has jumped over its siblings.

Apple’s key move on the iPhone SE was to include an A13 Bionic CPU shared with the iPhone 11 family. The iPhone XR works with the previous generation A12 Bionic.

Both the A13 and A12 are built using the same 7nm standard, but the A13 is 20% larger and has 23% more transistors for a 20% speed increase.

In a nutshell, it connects the iPhone SE to the modern audience and has some performance that keeps it fresh and fast for at least a couple of years. Even with the introduction of the A14 Bionic on the iPhone 12, it will perform amazingly on a $ 400 / £ 400 phone.

In contrast, the iPhone XRs A12 Bionic is all generations behind. Apple’s benefits in processor games and their ongoing support mean that the phone still feels snappy, and the apps and games available on the App Store don’t go wrong here.

Still, the iPhone SE is simply a faster and more powerful device. You will notice this especially in intensive tasks such as exporting iMovie videos, not to mention 3D games. But better yet, the iPhone SE turns out to be faster and longer supported.

Also, iPhone SE offers more storage options. In addition to the 64GB and 128GB models that the iPhone XR also offers, there are quite a few 256GB models on the market.

Neither phone has benefited from 5G network support, so buying one means settling in 4G at a time when download speeds have increased dramatically. Still, for most of us, that time isn’t here yet.

Battery life

If there’s one overwhelming victory for the old iPhone XR, it’s due to battery life. The phone is housed in a 2,942mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the iPhone SE’s 1,821mAh unit.

It’s true that even the XR has a much larger display, but it doesn’t offset the benefits of such a large capacity. Rather, I listed the battery life in the “For” column of the iPhone XR review, but in the “Against” column of the iPhone SE review.

At the time of its release, the iPhone XR’s stamina has blown away all previous and modern iPhones. Anecdotally, our reviewers were able to clear the day’s intensive use, which is equivalent to a 6-hour screen on time, with 22% remaining in the tank.

In contrast, the iPhone SE was found to be about 30% at low daily usage. If you try an intensive day as above, you will need to recharge before going to bed.

Determining battery life isn’t an exact art, but it’s no exaggeration to say that the iPhone SE’s stamina isn’t even in the same stadium as the impressive iPhone XR. Charging is easy no matter which phone you choose. Both phones support Qi wireless charging, thanks to the glass back panel.

remove

iPhone SE (Image Credit: TechRadar)

Apple’s pricing suggests a straightforward upgrade path from the iPhone SE to the iPhone XR, but the reality isn’t that simple.

The iPhone XR has a larger display, a more modern design (at least from the front), and a very good battery. The iPhone SE, on the other hand, performs much better thanks to the new processor. This further enhances future warranty.

The SEs A13 Bionic chip and its great ISP undoubtedly give a slight advantage to camera betting, bringing Apple’s formidable algorithms to the fore. That said, the new image sensor on the iPhone XR camera balances things a bit.

Ultimately, the lack of overall performance of the iPhone XR, followed by a decline in future warranty, will make you more inclined to your brother, especially given the low price of the iPhone SE. There’s no big problem between these two distinctly retro phones at hand, but the iPhone SE represents a smarter purchase.

