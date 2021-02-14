The Google app that tests people also displays sections that help you browse endlessly





If you are one of the people who easily falls into the rabbit hole on the internet, this may be good news or bad news for you. Google seems to be testing a new feature that shows that users will also see the section when reading a news article through the Google app or Google Discover. The good news is that you can read news related to what you are currently reading. The bad news is that if it’s about you, you may get stuck on the internet for the next few hours.

Some websites have found Google tests that appear to be part of the planned in-app browser redesign described earlier. The bottom bar displays a new pull tab that users can slide open on a new sheet called View. There’s a Google logo at the top and bottom of the sheet that shows a feed of articles and videos related to the link you’re currently reading. This eliminates the need for a separate search when you want to know more about a topic or issue.

Some of what you see are full-width cards, but you may also see a content carousel. This way, if you’re using the Google app or Google Discover features, you don’t have to switch to another browser window for a more seamless experience. This feature is very similar to the section that is also watched on YouTube, and is intended for those who like to dig into the rabbit holes on the Internet when reading about the hottest news and latest issues.

9-5 Google probably says this is why Google is trying to have a custom browser experience rather than going directly to the browser. Just last month, Google used its own site settings such as safe browsing and clearing history, as well as other features already visible in the Chrome browser, so that you can easily browse with one hand, the bottom bar. We have begun testing the redesign of our in-app browser with.

People also seem to be viewing the section, but only for some Google app beta testers. It is not yet known when this will be visible to more users or at all. You have to wait for how the test will be done.

