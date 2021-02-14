Commentary from Prime Minister Debbie Ford: Parkside Innovation Evolution | Column





Debbie Ford, Prime Minister of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Image of Dr. James Carhartt’s steam-powered vehicle from the 1978 publication “The Grassroots of Racine County”. At the 1908 Paris Automobile Expo, Racine’s doctor and minister, Dr. Carhartt, was called the father of the car.

Debbie Ford

As UW Parkside students, faculty and staff begin their next semester, they look to the future and facilitate campus-wide efforts to support the evolution of innovation in our region and beyond. Innovation is around us. But innovation is not new.

In 1873, a Racine newspaper article reported that a local doctor and minister, Dr. James Carhart, was driving the town on a steam-powered car. At the 1908 Paris Automobile Expo, Dr. Carhartt was called the father of automobiles.

When Nash Motors was founded in 1916, it was almost unimaginable that a Kenosha-based car maker could innovate the Detroit Big Three. But I did. Nash has developed a heating and cooling system that is still in use today, pioneering unibody construction and seat belts. It seems appropriate that the exciting Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood is planned in the very place where Nash and subsequent American Motors have established an important presence in the automobile manufacturing world.

One of UW-Parkside’s goals in 1968 was to support local businesses and industries with innovation and technology. Another goal was to provide the community with the right people to be ready by making higher education accessible to everyone. Today, the university’s bold goal is to significantly increase the number of graduates over the next five years, especially for colored students. why? Due to the diversity and growth of our region, we need ready, relevant, entrepreneurial and innovative talent that truly represents the population of southeastern Wisconsin.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos