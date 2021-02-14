Intel’s flagship Comet Lake CPU’s fast spins are coming soon and could put pressure on AMD





According to a new report, Intel may be waiting on its wings for a new top dog Comet Lake processor, a new variant of the flagship 10900K.

Toms Hardware has discovered the Core i9-10900KS processor listed in the Intel Software Advantage Program documentation that lists the CPUs that are eligible for the Crysis Remastered game bundle.

The 10900KS is listed alongside the existing 10900K (vanilla unlocked model) and 10900KF (no integrated graphics) versions of Intel’s top-tier Comet Lake chip, a new variant that may be available soon. It suggests that. Keep in mind that Rocket Lake is due to take off in March, and if Intel makes a new spin at the 10900K, it’s very likely that it will be launched before the next-generation chip.

Prime CPU

In theory, this is a special edition of the 10900K CPU, a specially binned model. In short, Intel chooses the best silicon for the chip. This means you can push with a slightly higher clock, just like the previous 9900KS (all-core 5GHz boost is still unclear what Intel will choose for the 10900KS.

Of course, just because it appears in the documentation doesn’t mean that this processor is inbound. The list could be something wrong (probably Intel had previously planned to deploy CPUs, but has changed their minds since then). Not surprisingly, as some scenarios may apply here, but there is no doubt that the 10900KS is just around the corner.

When it finally appears, the 10900KS seems to be bundled with a copy of the Crysis Remastered, as described in the Intel documentation above.

Intel now seems to be making a big counterattack against the Ryzen processor, with Comet Lake prices dropping significantly at retail stores. This could represent another attack on AMD that is currently suffering from inventory issues and the supply of the new Ryzen 5000 CPU.

