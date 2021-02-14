Integrate ultra-orthodox into premium tech work





When Israeli ultra-Orthodox girls like Zahaba graduate from high school, they enroll in a two-year seminary that combines Jewish studies and career preparation.

Zahaba, a 21-year-old newlywed, chose a seminary to teach computer programming. I love math and logic, she talks to ISRAEL 21c.

However, the seminary grants certificates rather than degrees, limiting graduates’ employment options and income potential.

This is a serious problem because ultra-Orthodox (ultra-Orthodox) men are often full-time Yeshiva students and their wives are the main earners of large families.

Fortunately for Zahava, her seminary in Jerusalem was the first in Adva, a pilot program for Scale-Up Velocity, an affiliate of Start-Up Nation Central. This public interest corporation trains individuals in an undervalued population to fill thousands of open tech positions.

Like some other programs that nonprofits and government agencies run to prepare ultra-Orthodox for their high-tech careers, Adva operates in a different framework for each gender.

Outstanding seminary students are selected by math and quantitative thinking qualification exams and personality assessments.

Participants are trained as software engineers by top university instructors without leaving the seminary walls or paying additional tuition fees. They have hands-on experience working with Mobileye, IBM, Google and the Department of Defense.

Zahava was one of 81 women in Adva’s first graduation class. For a higher level of training compared to regular seminary coursework, she says, she was watching a job at a larger company that even my friends wouldn’t see.

When lessons moved to Zoom over the past year, Adva provided each student with laptop and internet access with a kosher filter, as most ultra-Orthodox homes do not have internet.

Anat Greemland, Vice President of Scale-Up Speed ​​Strategy.Photo courtesy of scale-up speed

This was a long and complex process, but in the end it worked effectively and efficiently, said Anat Greemland, vice president of strategy for scale-up speed.

Even before ending the Adva program last summer, 13 participants secured positions at companies such as Apple, Facebook, Check Point, and XMCyber.

Recruitment managers were sensitive to differences in how ultra-Orthodox female employees eat, dress, and interact with men. We helped everyone involved find a creative solution that they could feel comfortable with, says Greemland.

Zahaba says with confidence, he was ready to adapt to the culture of work.

Open door

Mor Schlesinger, Google Israel Engineering Manager, a member of the Adva Steering Committee, said the program opens the door to its own group and helps tech companies understand their needs.

Google, like any other company, wants people who can think creatively and tackle challenges. She said she was impressed by what she saw more among the young women participating in the program.

Eugene Kandel, CEO and economist at Start-Up Nation Central, said a nonprofit has invested more than $ 3 million in Adva.

Considering the salary of only 15% of graduates who have already found a job in the tech industry over the next 30 years, it will reach 25 million NIS. [$7.9 million]According to Kandel, 40 percent of that is expected to be returned to the government as taxes.

We identify the tremendous potential of ultra-Orthodox women and their contribution to the economy cannot be exaggerated.

Successful scale-up speed programs in the pilot phase are handed over to government and academic institutions for independent management and scaling.

Adva is currently run by the Haredi Institute for Public Affairs and the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) Lev Academic Center.

JCT Vice President Stuart Hirschkovitz states that Adva is breaking new ground by bringing advanced technical research to the ultra-Orthodox Women’s Theological Seminary.

Our teachers teach them the same materials that we teach students on our campus. We are currently paying for the program and would like to get government funding to continue. Hershkowitz tells ISRAEL 21c that it can make a big difference in the lives of these women who are family earners.

Opportunity for men

At the same time, more and more modest but more orthodox men are leaving full-time Yeshiva studies in the real world.

Most Israeli ultra-Orthodox school boys do not learn math or English, which are essential skills in their high-tech career, so their training is more intense than women.

JCT has a one-year preparatory course to speed up promising male candidates before earning a professional degree in computer science or the like. Approximately 2,000 male and female ultra-Orthodox students are studying at JCT’s gender-different campuses.

ITWorks, a non-profit organization, provides high-tech career training to unemployed or underemployed ultra-orthodox men aged 21 to 45 under a contract with the Ministry of Labor. Courses take place in the Employment Centers of the Haredi Community in Haifa, Safed, Modiin Irit, Bet Shemesh and Bet Shemesh.

Another non-profit organization, Kama-Tech, works with large companies such as Google, Cisco, and EY to run ultra-orthodox software engineering courses.

Admission ticket to cyber job

The Israel Innovation Authority, which funds high-tech training for underprivileged people to support Israel’s fast-growing cybersecurity sector, has recently trained up to 60 male and female ultra-orthodox cyber professionals. We have awarded JCT a grant for this.

Students can complete an online independent research course within eight months using ARC, an AI-based online platform for teaching cyber professions from Tel Aviv-based ITSafe.

Amir Bar-El, co-founder and CEO of ITSafe. ITSafe photos provided

ITSafe is co-founded by Israeli cybersecurity veterans Amir Bar-El, Roman Zaikin and Shai Alfase and has operations in Israel, Brazil and soon in the United States.

Bar-El tells ISRAEL 21c that ultra-Orthodox students usually cannot get a cybersecurity job. Training costs are beyond their means and they do not have the advantage that Israeli cybersecurity companies have served in the advanced cyber units of the army recruiting talent.

We wanted to break through these barriers and provide admission tickets to others. This was achieved by building an ARC.

ARC has trained thousands of cyber professionals who are internationally accredited and hired by leading cyber companies, including Check Point, at 10% of the price of face-to-face courses.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

