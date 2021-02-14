Resident Evil Village should be short There is a reason here





Resident Evil Village (also known as Resident Evil 8) is the most anticipated game on the PS5. I’m so excited that I’m thinking about buying a PS5 just to be able to run the game in full tilt. (And I gave up on the PS5.) But I’m starting to worry about how big the game will be.

Fans have high expectations for the length of the game, so we live at the moment when a backlash can occur. And that makes some sense to me, the economy isn’t great, but all the dollars need to grow. We hope that Resident Evil Village will not give in to that pressure.

Perhaps Resident Evil 8 has a long and wonderful world. Capcom was, in fact, able to make a big hit with an epic story. But in other words, The Big Lebowski, these are my concerns, hey.

Resident Evil Village Execution Time

I was thinking about the potential execution time of Resident Evil 8 for a few weeks. I love Resident Evil 7. And last Tuesday, Capcom’s Global Productions producer and founder Peter Fabiano told the official PlayStation Magazine that the RE8 was “much bigger than what players experienced in Resident Evil VII.”

As you can see in the comments on Reddit’s post about this news, some fans were very excited about the news (although this post also includes lack of load time and 3D audio support). .. Redditor u / ClappinCheeks120 responded with a simple “Hell ya” and u / Abellewis31 shouted “Amen!”. And u / Mastrownge declared, “This is the way.”

The reply on Twitter seems to agree with my stance, but @ExpSevDavis tweeted, “Don’t grow unnecessarily. Pace and story matters.” @ Dejinerett Skomm said, “I don’t know about that, TBH. As in many cases, the quality of RE games is almost inversely proportional to their length,” @pitto said, “Imho 7 was perfect. Game bloat. Stop. Focus on quality and don’t get hooked on length. “

The 2020 Resident Evil 3 remake was great, but was criticized for its short execution time. The site “How Long To Beat” measures the main story of RE3 in 6 hours, which made some fans feel impatient.

I don’t want Resident Evil Village to go in the opposite direction for many reasons. One of them is the star’s villain, Lady Dimitresk. For those who don’t know, Lady D is a 9’6 “vampire whose show has been stolen so far. People love her so much that Capcom itself has tweeted admitting enthusiasm.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒 Here’s a message from Resident Evil Village art director Tomonori Takano and some very interesting facts that you might wonder: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ February 2, 2021

However, I am worried that if Resident Evil 8 is too long, I may learn too much about Lady Dimitresque. Many sci-fi, horror, and fantasy stories tell too much about their mysterious characters and provide unnecessary inside stories and explanations.

Reasons to shorten Resident Evil Village

How long to beat is about 9 hours for the main story and 22 hours for the completionist to record Resident Evil 7. This makes sense for horror titles on suspense roller coasters. Consider that the Netflix season rarely exceeds the welcome. Similarly, every scene in Resident Evil 7 feels necessary without a moment of filler.

In the world of blockbuster video games, RE7 is short. The 2018 God of War (21 hours in the main story, 51 hours in the completionist) and The Last of Us Part 2 (24 hours in the main story, 40 hours in the completionist) are more common. Both games are great, but neither is a horror game (TLOU2 has a scary section, but it’s half a drama), and horror feels hard to maintain.

On top of that, the short time in Resident Evil 7 makes it easy for developers to understand how it translates into building. This allows developers to focus on refining the game rather than extending it.

Boss battles in Resident Evil 7, such as the unforgettable first battle in the Prelude and the chainsaw duel in the pits, are virtually the perfect set piece. And I’m not particularly good at these fights, so I spent a lot of time investigating all the factors of what was happening. It’s the best game design.

Even the molded bad guys, the nasty poison look-alikes, were designed with great care. When I first met, I had conflicting feelings. At first I wanted to remove it from existence, but I wanted it to be less lurking around the corner (they were). So I thought, “Damn, it’s cool. I should have more.”

For shorter biohazard

If you’re lucky, Fabiano is pointing to the Resident Evil 8 scale, not the time it takes to finish. And if the game is longer, it’s probably just a few hours extra.

If I were more optimistic about game development, I believe the power at Capcom would give me more time to scale up my development team or finish the game for such tasks. .. The details of the production cycle aren’t widely published in the game world, so I don’t know (until problems occur, like Cyberpunk 2077).

Early material from Resident Evil 8, including a “maiden” demo, suggests that the game will withstand the quality of the past. We hope that Resident Evil Village is a tremendous Game of the Year candidate so far.

