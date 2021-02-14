Microsoft Releases New Series X and S Platform Features





Keypoints The Xbox Series S and Series X Quick Resume features will be available shortly. According to the Xbox director, disabled features will soon be available on the Xbox series game consoles. Community feedback is incorporated into the new updates that the Xbox team plans for Series S and Series X.

The Xbox Series S and X were officially launched in November, but lacked some features. The team behind the game console is currently working on it and it seems that new updates are set to arrive within a year.

This was revealed when Xbox Program Management Director Jason Ronald appeared on the official Xbox podcast. He didn’t give a specific schedule for when these exciting new features will be released, but he teases players that they can look forward to arriving “in the coming months and years.” It was.

So far, little is known about these new features that Xbox Series S and Series X fans expect. The only thing Ronald can say is that there’s a lot of work going on on the Xbox right now.

As a team, I was really excited about this first reaction from fans all over the world. At launch, I always say it internally, but this is really just the beginning. Ronald said there are a lot of really exciting things going down the pipeline over the next few months to years.

Part of their plan seems to be collaboration with “leading game developers across the industry.” This will allow it to work with all next-generation features that exist on the latest two Xbox consoles but haven’t been enjoyed yet.

Ronald added that his team took a long break after the Xbox Series S and Series X were released in November. However, it was also a great opportunity to hear feedback from the Xbox game console community to see which areas could be improved. They seem to be getting the feedback they need, which will guide them in releasing the updates they need.

He explained that one of the areas we really focused on was at launch, when we needed to disable quick resume for some titles in the launch window. The team is really working hard to re-enable those titles so that they can get that great, quick reopening experience for every title they are playing.

Beyond the quick resume feature on Xbox Series consoles, there’s a lot to cover. This includes complaints related to controller disconnection, experience sharing, and DVR quality.

Nothing has been said about when these will be released, but for now, Xbox Series S and Series X gamers just sit and wait for a better gaming experience.

Microsoft recently released the next-generation Xbox Series X, which brings extraordinary power and flexibility. With the latest consoles, users can play thousands of games, including classic titles, with incredible performance. Xbox Series Xs Engineering brings games to life with beautiful graphics and dynamic processing power. Photo: JUNG YEON-JE / AFP via Getty Images

