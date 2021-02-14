10 coolest hitman trilogy missions





Agent 47 has been around the world and has returned several times. Throughout the Hitman franchise’s eight core games (and two additional spin-offs), barcode-laden bald assassins have taken on jobs from China to New York and everywhere in between. Throughout these games, especially in the latest World of Assassination trilogy, we’ve seen some clever removals that have been used by IO Interactive since 2016.

Anyone can shoot and kill, but to create a spectacle that removes their traces requires someone who is perfectly skilled in their technique. To commemorate Hitman 3’s recent debut, here are 10 of the coolest assassination moments from Agent 47’s 3 games run on IO Interactive. When IO is ready to bring him back for another adventure, watch the greatest assassin ever come back in the near future.

Note: If you haven’t played all three Hitman games yet, beware of spoilers.

Hitman 2-Mumbai, “A Close Shave”

When Agent 47 lands in Mumbai, he is tasked with defeating a target known only as Whirlpools. There is no information about what he looks like, but you can find him when he visits a hairdresser. He seems to spend a lot of time there. Apart from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, which gives the city an exciting and organic feel, there are plenty of NPCs on their daily schedule.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

At least until the killing begins, it feels as close to “normal” everyday interaction as Agent 47 does with others. One particularly interesting way to start your assassination is to steal barber’s clothes by killing some unquestioned ne’er-do-wells. Then it was time to engage in a clever killing that never saw the whirlpools coming. Agent 47 provides him with a shave once the target is identified, and then kills Maelstrom. He has never seen it come and if he plays his card correctly, the 47 can escape unnoticed.

Hitman-Sapienza, “World of Tomorrow”

Agent 47 travels to Sapienza, Italy on an ICA mission to destroy a prototype virus that can infect and kill anyone without leaving a trace, and defeat its creator and its assistants. Sapienza is a picturesque place with lots of ways to eliminate both Silvio Caruso and Francesca de Santis, but one of the most entertaining (and hilarious if you can call it) way is to pretend to be a ghost. I am.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Knowing that Caruso is traumatized, he needs to recreate some of the ghostly events to surprise him and think that the real ghost is bothering him and the rest of his family. There is. Taking advantage of this horrifying cat’s greatest horror, Agent 47 performs one of the strangest killings he has ever achieved and then immediately takes out his assistant. How you do that is up to you. There are many different ways to reach your goals in Sapienza, but this may be the coolest and most ridiculous.

Hitman 3, Chongqing: “Principle of Certainty”

Agent 47 visits the picturesque metropolis of Chongqing in China and takes a walk in Yuzhong District. He infiltrated the high-tech ICA facility of the “Certainty Principle”, where he sought out the malicious Imogen Royce and impersonated a new member of the organization. Entering the facility means that 47 needs to steal the dumpling chef’s clothes and sneak into a high-security ICA building with strong security technology.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Once inside, 47 has to complete a complex set of tasks, eventually dismissing the right employees from the organization in the right order. It’s all about getting a technician to start a machine that can evaporate all the biological material in the same room. It’s a death trap that Imogen made himself, and looks cheerful. At the age of 47, you end up trapping Imogen in the same room after setting her up in an elaborate employee cherry-hunting plot. Then the Imogen toast, she burned crispy, so you can move on.

Hitman 3, Dartmoor: “Family Death”

If you’ve seen the movie “Knives Out” or a similar detective-centric movie, you know that a huge family mansion is the setting for some interesting and complex murder mysteries. Hitman 3’s Thornbridge Manor is located in the rainy and cloudy Dartmoor of England. Agent 47 needs to take out his family’s patriarch, Alexa Carlyle, but not before he understands what happened to his brother, Zachary, who was allegedly killed the night before. Agent 47 steals disguise from a real detective assigned to unravel the truth and is an honest murder mystery that includes many inferences like clues to understand which family can be held accountable. Engage in.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

That means you could chat with the butler and leak information about him, or shut up about another guilty party and get more information from them to find out the real murderer. Once you have the evidence and find the killer, you can chase Alexa. When you’re done, you can push Alexa off the balcony and die if you want. Brutal.

Hitman 2, Sugele Island: “Ark Association”

When Agent 47 was tasked with visiting the Ark Society on Sugele Island, he met a strange cult-like group living on a huge island. A combination of secret underground relics, treasure hunts, and various disguise, 47 people have created some of the most dramatic killing sets ever completed. This is Hitman 2’s final mission and all eyes are always at 47.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

One is that he disguises himself as a ritual master. This allows him to pretend to be moving the cult plan and its leader. Using a series of distractions, 47 eventually picks up the guards around him, interfering with the enormous mechanics at the heart of the ritual being performed, pretending that everything is going according to plan. I can. Seeing everything burn before leaving the quick exit makes me feel like I’ve done something big … and has cheerfully failed the underground cult project.

Hitman 2, Hawke’s Bay: “Night Call”

Sometimes you have to go back to where everything started. Hitman 2’s first mission will take place in Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand, in a large, modern beachside house owned by one of Shadow Client’s top lieutenants. Surrounded by dunes, it is a gorgeous sight that sits clearly in the darkness of the night. It’s a huge dwelling that needs to be infiltrated to take out the target Alma Reynard. Retrieving this unquestionable target is pretty simple, but this modern house and juxtaposed settings and stormy-looking sunsets actually set the Hitman 2 tone.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Agent 47 can put rat venom in sugar or honey, or put the usual deadly venom in one of the containers. When Alma asks the guards to make tea, you will find her spitting into the bathroom or soon dead. In any case, she’s out of your hair and all you have to do is escape. In this mission, you can spend a lot of time astonishing how the other half live and how beautiful the environment is.

Hitman 3, Berlin: “Apex Predator”

When Agent 47 comes down to Berlin, we see that this is one of the very different Hitman 3 missions. The first is that no targets have been assigned. But you wander the nightclub after being prompted by a random guy looking for his “allergic drug”. Club Hölle is a huge dance club in the woods outside Berlin, built in the wreckage of a nuclear facility. It’s full of rippling bodies, and intense techno floats around you in oppressive clouds.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Agent 47 is tasked with finding a set of agents he needs to take out, but they are not emphasized in the crowd. Instead, it’s your job to see if any of them give themselves as “security” before they hunt you. You need to assassinate five of them, and you drag them into the empty, shaded corners of the club to knock them out, steal their uniforms, and assume their identity. You can do this in many ways, including. It’s entirely up to you how to proceed with this mission. All the typical markers from other levels are missing. You can “become” 47 in a variety of ways, so by the end of the quest, you’ll be able to neutralize agents on the trail and feel even more accomplished, with few instructions from the game itself.

Hitman, Paris: “Show Stopper”

The third mission of the (remake) original Hitman game is a gorgeous fashion show led by the Sanguine brand, one of Europe’s leading couture brands, which will take players to Paris, so you’re certainly not disappointed. You’ll need to bring out the fashionable McDonald’s Viktor Novikov and his retired supermodel, his partner Dalia Margolis. This power couple is also very dangerous. This means that you need to process them quickly before you can capture everything that the map of Paris offers.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

A couture model, a gorgeous runway, and an upper crust hanging in one place, it’s a fascinating sight. So, of course, you’re going to take Victor out in the most humiliating way possible: drown him in the bathroom. First, dress up 47 as a bartender and poison and mix Viktor’s favorite drink. Victor eventually stops at the bar and knocks back the drinks he has prepared. This causes Victor to rush into the bathroom. All you need to do is chase him there, pass his bodyguard and wait for him to start throwing. From there, push him into the swirling sea of ​​the toilet. It’s not very fashionable, but it gets the job done. How to go.

Hitman 2, Miami: “Finish Line”

If you’ve ever wanted to see 47 take some hilarious routes when it comes to knocking off his target, this Hitman 2 Classic is the way to go. Our favorite Cuball travels to Miami and takes out Robert Knox, head of tech company Kronstadt Industries, and his daughter Sierra Knox. Sunny Miami hosts the annual Global Innovation Race.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

What do you mean? Agent 47 disguise himself as a mascot: a giant pink flamingo. After knocking out the man and stealing his outfit, Agent 47 only needs to find Sierra and meet her as she heads to a relatively quiet place. From there, you just have to push her into the hole. If you allow puns, it’s called “competition to conclusions.”

Hitman 3, Dubai: “At the Top of the World”

There is little more luxury in Hitman’s world than stepping into the top floors of Dubai and the huge Burj Khalifa skyscrapers. It’s huge and Agent 47 has a full run on the top floor and outside to scale it over Dubai’s impressive skyline. I’ve never seen a Hitman mission like this.

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Many deceptions and rushes are involved, such as deactivating servers and performing room lockdowns. This will eventually prevent others from entering the room where the highly vanilla-marked target, Marcus Steivesant, is located. But the real attraction of Dubai is how gorgeous the level is. It is vast while maintaining verticality, and it is a thrilling ride from start to finish. This is the first time we’ve seen exactly what Hitman 3 is doing, and the first thing we’re working on is a reminder that the next generation of Hitman has done so much that its predecessor couldn’t. And it’s a fan of Hitman’s companions and probably the coolest part of all.

