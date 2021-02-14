Did Croatian innovation die?





February 14, 2021-Croatian innovation died? There are many things that can be said to serve as a solid argument for that, but the Croatian IT industry continues to blossom despite the ongoing pandemic and the sort of home-grown mastermind like Maitrimac. But the Bloomberg Index doesn’t think so.

As Novac / Marko Biocina writes, almost a week has passed unless some sort of global index result is presented to the general public in Croatia, and based on these results people are in the Croatian economy and society. Draw various conclusions about the condition. General. A recent example of such a practice was the publication of Transparency International’s annual report on the Corruption Perceptions Index. Croatia has a modest rating of 47 points, below countries such as Jordan and Rwanda.

This fact, as expected, triggered a barrage of reaction and anger at the fact that Croatia was more corrupt than the aforementioned sub-Saharan countries. This was the scene of the worst form of genocide in recent world history less than 30 years ago. Of course, such an interpretation was highly exaggerated, at least unless the aforementioned studies pretended to measure the level of corruption, but instead measured the level of perception of corruption.

But on the other hand, the comparison of Croatian scores with corruption perceptions measured in the developed countries of Western Europe is an indicator of the fact that corruption is a much more serious problem than in other European countries. Country. Therefore, composite indexes need to be readable, and there are countless similar examples. When generously guided by the final rankings of the World Bank’s legendary (or perhaps notorious) Doing Business survey, business owners and entrepreneurs come to the conclusion that it is easier to do business in North Macedonia than in Germany. There is a possibility. Ireland is easier in Kazakhstan than Austria, Azerbaijan than Switzerland, and in Rwanda mentioned above, for example the Netherlands.

In that respect, Croatian entrepreneurs also argue that it is easier to do business than their colleagues in Italy or Luxembourg. The cause of these strange discrepancies is often the methodology of the index itself, that is, the formula in which the individual components are added in the final score calculation. As a result, exceptional results in one category measured by the country can cause the overall ranking to skyrocket despite mediocre ratings, bringing excellence in one area to the final sum. It may be methodologically buried.

The next issue is assessing how important each component is to the overall final score. For example, if an inexperienced reader reads that Croatia is ranked 20th among the 28 member states of the European Union in the Economic and Social Digitization Index (DESI), we are still in general economic and development. You may think that it is better than your position. Same block. However, breaking this score down shows that in many categories measuring Croatia’s digitization progress, results are slightly or significantly below average, with the highest scores across the EU in terms of Croatian resident proportions. You can see that it has been improved. Consume their media and news online.

It is really worth asking how true some of these reflections about Croatia are in reality. There are many such examples, but given all the pitfalls of a composite index, a depressing index like the new edition of the Bloomberg Innovation Index, an annual survey that measures innovation in the 60 most important countries, has long been around. Not seen.

In this year’s edition of the study, South Korea returned to the throne after a year’s break, but from a Croatian perspective, the most important information is that of the 10 most innovative countries in the world, seven of which It is an EU member state. Croatia, on the other hand, is 45th (out of 60th), with a slightly higher overall score but second lower than last year. The first conclusion often found in various other comparative studies is that Croatia is stuck because it is too slow to progress compared to other countries.

However, a much worse conclusion can be read by analyzing the components of the index itself in more detail. The Bloomberg Index consists of seven thematic areas: R & D investment concentration, added value to production, productivity, number of high-tech companies, efficiency of higher education, number of researchers, and activities in patent applications. ..

Most European countries, and even countries whose overall score is not significantly higher than Croatian countries, have recorded results in the top 10 in one of these categories. The Czech Republic is 4th and Slovenia is the 8th in the world for added value of production. Iceland is the number one in the world in terms of productivity and the fifth in terms of the number of researchers. In terms of higher education efficiency, Lithuania is second, Portugal is third, and Estonia is eighth. Romania is the 22nd country in the world in terms of the number of high-tech companies. And Croatia? The sad conclusion is that Croatia today is not among the top 30 indicators of innovation in the world. Did Croatian innovation really make such a terrifying nod?

The country has the highest relative rating for higher education, which Croatia ranks 33rd, but to understand the overall situation, Croatia’s higher education system is rated worse than Algeria and Saudi Arabia. We need to emphasize that we are. According to the standards of patent activity and the number of high-tech companies, Croatia’s technological innovation is not in the top 50. Croatia’s technological innovation has died, at least if we consider this indicator to be the gospel. Death, and of course, in this era, is not a single segment of social activity exempt from it. The question of whether a really complex composite index is needed to understand that the sad truth is burning. Technology companies continue to bloom in Croatia, but despite the often embarrassing lack of digitization, we have to look a little deeper than others, damn index ratings.

