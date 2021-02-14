Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10 vs Mi 10T: An Important Showdown for Knowledgeable Phone Buyers





Xiaomi is rapidly establishing its name here in the west as a provider of high-quality, spec-rich, yet competitively priced Android smartphones. Did you know that the Chinese manufacturer is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world, surpassing the powerful Apple?

If you want to check out a signature Xiaomi phone, you don’t have to look for the Mi range on the mainline. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the latest flagship handset in the series, following in the footsteps of the Xiaomi Mi 10 of the 2020s. On the other hand, for midrange kicks, it’s best to start with the cheaper Xiaomi Mi 10T.

There are so many Mi handsets doing rounds that you may need to compare and explain a bit. Here’s how these three highly capable and desirable phones stack up.

Price and stock status of Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10 vs Xiaomi Mi 10T

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Image credit: Xiaomi / TechRadar)

As the numerical convention shows, the Xiaomi Mi 11 is the latest of the three. Announced in China in December 2020, it received its second global announcement in February 2021 and began landing on the European market in the same month. Prices start at € 749 (about $ 900, £ 660, A $ 1,175).

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was announced in its home country in February 2020 and then launched worldwide in March. Since then, it has undergone a staggered global expansion starting at A $ 799 / A $ 1,699.

In many ways, the Xiaomi Mi 10T is strange in this trio. It was launched globally in late September 2020 and was launched in the Western market in October. It’s a higher-ranking midranger than a complete flagship, and it’s priced at just £ 469 (about $ 600 / A $ 820) accordingly.

Another important note: I mentioned the RRP above, but the Xiaomi Mi 10 is now much cheaper to get thanks to its age. At the time of this writing, you can buy it on Amazon for less than £ 500. This is about the same price as the new but technically inferior Xiaomi Mi 10T.

Xiaomi Mi 10 (image credit: TechRadar) design

All three phones have a similar glass and aluminum construction, and a similar full-screen front with a hole punch selfie camera.But everywhere you look, there are subtle differences

The front of the Xiaomi Mi 11 represents an evolution of the Mi 10 design, both with a slightly curved display. However, the Mi 11s screen is also tapered at the top and bottom for a more premium effect.

One of the first ways the Mi 10T can save some of the other two costs is to offer a dead flat display. The premium is certainly low, but it’s definitely an improvement when it comes to practical issues such as watching landscape video content. There is also a slightly clearer chin here. This is a good sign that you are not completely dealing with the flagship.

Xiaomi Mi 10T (Image credit: Future)

With all three phones pointing backwards, the main differentiator is the camera module. The Mi 10s is arguably the dullest of the three, in the shape of a long vertical diamond in late 2019 / early 2020.

The Mi 10T feels much fresher, with sharp industrial rectangular modules clustering sub-lenses and yelling (or gently whispering) a cool professional camera-actually the most impressive of the three. Not a target, but performance.

For the new Xiaomi Mi 11, it takes a perfectly round, smoother, more artistic approach. The camera module has a rounded square look that is vaguely reminiscent of the iPhone 12 Pro, but with its own rounded lens mount.

They all boast similar dimensions, but the Xiaomi Mi 11 weighs 196g, the lightest of the three, well below the Mi 10 (208g) and Mi 10T (216g). The Mi 11 is 8.1mm, much thinner than the other two, and both the Mi 10 (9mm) and Mi 10T (9.3mm) feel quite thick.

display

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Image credit: Xiaomi / TechRadar)

Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 10T have a 6.67-inch display, and the resolution of Full HD + is about the same. The screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is much larger than both 6.8 inches, and it’s pretty clear even on the WQHD +.

While the Mi10 and Mi11 use vibrant AMOLED panel technology, the Mi10T uses a traditional IPS LCD approach to reduce costs. This means that the two more expensive flagship models will output richer, higher contrast images with better dynamic range and deeper black.

On the other hand, you may be surprised to find that the Xiaomi Mi 10T screen is the smoothest of the three and the 144Hz refresh rate is impressive. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is a bit behind at 120Hz, but the Xiaomi Mi 10 still lifts the rear at a nice 90Hz.

We liked the Mi10s display when we reviewed it and evaluated the HDR10 + credentials and overall balance, but the Xiaomi Mi11 promises to take things to the next level. It can run at 120Hz and QHD at the same time, so you may be able to use the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Image Credit: TechRadar) Camera

All of these phones tabulate quite a few when it comes to camera specs, although they miss top-notch zoom shots because they don’t have a dedicated telephoto lens.

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Xiaomi Mi 10 will take additional steps to make up for this. The cheap Xiaomi Mi 10T runs a 64MP wide sensor, but both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 have a huge sensor equivalent to 108MP, so you can crop digital zoom shots without significantly degrading quality. I can do it.

Interestingly, the Mi10 has the fastest main lens of the three at f / 1.7, but the Mi11 and Mi10T need to make do with f / 1.9.

That 108MP number is deadly when it comes to Samsung, the source of these image sensors. That said, these are actually two different sensors, the Mi10 gets the ISOCELL HM2 from the Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Mi 11 borrows the ISO CELL HM3 sensor from the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The new sensor has a larger 0.8 μm pixel (rather than 0.7 μm), among other enhancements.

Xiaomi Mi 10T (Image credit: Xiaomi)

All three camera systems are equipped with a 13MP f / 2.4 ultra wide sensor. Both the Xiaomi 11 and Xiaomi 10T back up two primary cameras with a 5MP macro camera, but the Xiaomi 10 has a pair of 2MP sensors-one for macros and one for depth.

Specifications and performance

There is no contest for the fastest phone of these three. The Xiaomi Mi 11 uses Qualcomm’s latest top-end chip, the 5nm Snapdragon 888. This is 25% significantly higher than the 7nm Snapdragon 865, which powers both.

With a little disassembly, the Snapdragon 888s Adreno 660 GPU can render graphics 35% faster than the Snapdragon 865s Adreno 650 and is 20% more power efficient.

Qualcomm also claims that the Snapdragon 888 has a much faster AI engine than its predecessor, capable of operating 26 tera / s next to the Snapdragon 865s 15 TOPS, improving performance by more than 70%. .. Its ISP is also 35% faster than before, significantly enhancing the potential camera performance of the Xiaomi Mi 11.

There’s no context at the top, but the Mi10T is as fast as the more expensive Mi10, but with one small caveat. Both the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 have 8GB of RAM in the basic configuration, while the entry-level Xiaomi Mi 10T has 6GB.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (Image credit: Xiaomi / TechRadar)

All three offer 128GB of starting storage capacity, but in certain regions the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Xiaomi Mi 11 offer a 256GB option. Neither offers the potential for storage expansion.

In terms of connectivity, all three phones boast 5G connectivity. However, the Xiaomi Mi 11 has a new X60 modem, which is slightly faster for downloads and uploads, and has improved carrier aggregation across the spectrum below 6GHz and millimeter waves.

None of them make a big difference to most people, but it makes the Mi 11 three more promising. Hopefully its more power efficient nature will also make it less battery occupant.by the way

Battery life

The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on a 4,600mAh battery. This is a bit worrisome given its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 10, in a 4,780mAh cell. The Xiaomi Mi 10T, on the other hand, outperforms both with a thick 5,000mAh battery.

Not only does the relative size of the Mi 11s battery seem to hinder it in a straightforward showdown, but the fact that the phone needs to drive a clearer QHD display at a fast refresh rate of 120Hz.

Xiaomi Mi 10 (Image credit: TechRadar)

Somewhat countering this is the Snapdragon 888 SoC mentioned above, which should prove to be a much more power efficient chip. I especially expected the new 5G modem to drink juice much slower than my brother.

When it comes to charging, the Xiaomi Mi 11 definitely has the upper hand. Its 55W wired fast charging comfortably outperforms the other two, the Mi 10 supports 30W and the Mi 10T supports 33W.

The latest mobile phones are also capable of surprisingly fast 50W wireless charging, but the Mi10 can only hit 30W. Mi10T does not support wireless charging at all.

remove

Xiaomi Mi 10T (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Early on, the Xiaomi Mi 11 seems to be a powerful upgrade to its predecessor in almost every respect. Its display is larger and clearer than both the Mi10s and Mi10Ts, but more responsive than the former and more vibrant than the latter.

The new cell phone also benefits from a fairly fast processor and state-of-the-art camera module among the three phones, not to mention the new generation of 5G modems.

The only concern is the Xiaomi Mi 11s battery, which is smaller than the other batteries. That said, we believe that with more efficient internal components, Xiaomi won’t run out of us at the end of the day. It also supports much faster charging, both wired and wireless, even when refilling is required.

Of course, you will pay a premium for having the latest and greatest. While the Xiaomi 10T showed great value at launch with a combination of top-end components and mid-range pricing, the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely even better because it’s been significantly discounted for age.

