Fortnite Flash skin bundle is finally in the item shop





Last week, Epic Games introduced a new Flash skin bundle for Fortnite Battle Royale, along with an event called the Flash Cup. This event provided players with the opportunity to get skins early. The event began on February 10th with the Duos tournament and instructed players to complete up to 10 games during the 3-hour game period. The best performing teams in each region have unlocked Flash costumes. It’s finally available to everyone else in the item shop.

Epic may offer free early access to upcoming skins in the form of simple public tournaments. One of the Galaxy skins is an example of the past. Those who participated in the Flash Cup and were ranked high enough in the area received Flash costumes and Speed ​​Force Back Bring.

If you can’t attend the event, or if you don’t have enough rank, you can now buy skins from the Fortnite Item Shop. In addition to the outfit, the full flash set includes the Speed ​​Force Slashers Pickaxe, a dual-bolt product that produces lightning. Joining these items are Speed ​​Force Back Bling and Quick Bite Emote.

This isn’t the first time I’ve seen the world of DC Comics arrive at Fortnite. The most notable example was the acquisition of Gotham at Tilt Towers. This included complete remodeling of cities and Bataran. Other additions include Batman, Catwoman, Green Arrow, Aquaman, Black Manta, Joker, and Poison Ivy skins.

It’s unclear if Flash is considered one of the “hunters” for Fortnite Season 5. Also, it is not yet known what role hunters will play in the finale of the season. In the storyline, Agent Johnny flips through various realities in search of a warrior to take him to the island.

