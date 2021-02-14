Amazon adds Marathi to MSME sellers weeks after MNS workers allegedly destroyed company vandalism





In addition to Marathi, the service is also available in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. (File photo)

Technology for MSME: Sunday, weeks after Maharashtra Navnir Mansena (MNS) workers destroyed the Amazon crash in Mumbai and Pune because their apps and websites did not contain Marathi. E-commerce companies will allow market sellers to register and manage their businesses online in the local language. According to the company, the addition of Marathi brings more than 85,000 existing sellers in Maharashtra to markets such as Tier-I, Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Aurangabad, Sorapur, Nagpur and Jargaun. There are hundreds of thousands of new sellers beyond. You will benefit from registering as a seller in Marathi and launching an account management service.

Sellers can register themselves, manage orders and inventory, and access Marathi performance indicators. Amazon said in a statement that support would also include Marathi seller support services and videos and tutorials from Seller University. In addition to Marathi, the service is also available in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil. With the addition of the Indian language, over 50,000 new Amazon sellers have signed up for the Amazon.in Marketplace in their preferred language.

Language is a significant barrier that Indian MSMEs face when trying to leverage e-commerce to grow their business. Pranav Bhasin, Director of MSME and Selling Partner Experience at Amazon India, continues to enhance its voice and video initiatives to enable more small businesses to embrace e-commerce. The Amazon India Marketplace for Customers is currently available in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The company will soon be able to shop in Bengali and Marathi. Meanwhile, the Flipkart shopping app and website are available in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada and will soon support Bengali.

Indian Express reported that Pune city police arrested eight MNS workers in December in connection with a vandalism incident on the premises of the Amazon office in Condofa Badruk. According to the report, Amazon has previously moved courts against the party and its affiliates, who allegedly threatened to block business operations in Mumbai for failing to add Marathi. A Mumbai court then sent a notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray requesting him to appear before that on January 5. However, after notification, Pune MNS workers allegedly plundered Kondhwa Budruk’s premises on December 25. Alleged MNS workers destroyed Amazon warehouses in Malol, Mumbai and Pune on December 25, according to PTI reports.

Amazon released Alexa in March 2020 as a shopping app for Android devices to enhance its general service. Amazon Prime Video makes titles available in Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi, and Bengali in addition to English. In 2019, Amazon launched an automated messaging assistant in Hindi.

