Motorola is back with these new smartphones, everything you need to know | Technology News





New Delhi: Motorola is one of the largest names in the mobile phone industry. It was quite a roller coaster ride for the company. The company moved to the Android operating system, was acquired by Google, and took ownership of Lenovo. The company that once reinvented the budget Android smartphone category at Moto G eventually released unimpressive hardware. The company plans to make a comeback with many new smartphones this year.

Motorola is developing many new smartphones, and there are rumors that they will be released later this year. Below is a list of smartphones that Motorola plans to launch in 2021.

-Motorola Ibiza (G40)

-MotoG10 and MotoG30

-Moto E7 Power

–Moto G Play (2021)

-Motorola Nio

–Moto G Stylus (2021)

-Motorola Athena

Rumor has it that the Motorola Ibiza will be launched in India in February 2021. Motorola Ibiza is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Soc with 90Hz screen. Mobile phones are expected to set up a triple camera with a 48 megapixel primary lens. The phone is equipped with an industry standard 5000mAh battery and stocks Android 11.

The Moto G10, codenamed Capri, will get a quad camera setup with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, 48 MP as the main lens, and an 8 MP front camera located in the drop notch. The phone will feature a 6.5-inch panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 4 / 64GB storage, and a 5000mAh battery.

The Moto G30 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC with a triple camera with a triple camera setup and a 64MP main camera sensor. Everything else is pretty much the same as the Moto G10. The price of the Moto G10 is expected to be 149.9 euros (about 13,100 rupees), and the price of the Moto G30 is expected to be 179.99 euros (15,800 rupees).

The Moto E7 Power is an affordable product with a large battery. The Moto E7 Power will be equipped with an HD + display and will be equipped with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone gets 2 / 32GB and 4 / 64GB storage options. The back of the phone has a physical fingerprint scanner and a 5000mAh battery. The price of this phone is not yet known.

Moto G Play (2021) will be released around April 2021. The phone will be equipped with an HD + display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 46-SoC, 3 / 32GB storage, dual rear camera (13MP + 2MP), 5MP front camera and 5000mAh battery.

Motorola Nio is rumored to be the company’s next flagship. This phone has been certified and benchmarked by the WiFi Alliance and Geekbench respectively. Motorola Nio is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC. This is a 6.7 inch FHD + screen with a refresh rate of 105Hz. The phone is supposed to get a triple camera setup with a 64MP main sensor. The front is equipped with a 16MP main camera and an 8MP secondary lens. The phone gets a 5000mAh battery.

The Moto G Stylus will have a 6.8-inch display. The phone gets a quad camera setup with a 48MP main sensor, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 2MP depth and 5MP macro lens. The phone has 4 / 128GB of storage Android 10 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. As the name implies, the phone comes with a stylus.

Moto Athena will sail on Android 10 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU.

