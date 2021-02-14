How Properly Use Video Games and Technology to Seduce and Intensify New Teens





John was 15 when a member of his Facebook group volunteered to be Britain’s first white suicide bomber. Another attended a Friday prayer at a local mosque and advocated killing people where they stood. Another wanted to bomb the place of worship.

In the end, no blood spilled. Police immediately raided several homes associated with the group. John and his friends also 15, 15 far-right ideological advocates, buried the knives and machete arsenal to prevent police officers from finding them.

John was increasingly radicalized by the online barrage of disinformation on the far right. The homeless British soldiers post was set up for giving Islamic families a free home. It turned out that all the posts were fake, but at the age of 15, I didn’t bother to confirm the facts.

The worry is that Johns’ contemporaries don’t do that either. The proliferation of online radicalism and disinformation has arrived at a period of isolation, loneliness, and homeschooling caused by blockades, creating what police call a perfect storm. A British far-right group has begun promoting an alternative white supremacist school curriculum for blockade learning.

Last week, the youngest person in Britain to commit a terrorist crime was sentenced. When he downloaded the Bomb Making Manual, only 13 people subsequently became leaders in the British division of a banned neo-Nazi terrorist group praising the person responsible for the racist mass murder.

His swift journey from a lonely adolescent to the leader of the Feuerkrieg division in the UK is worried about some of the growing patterns, not its uniqueness.

The government is Sarah Khan, who leads a commissioner to counter radicalism. Photo: Graeme Robertson / The Guardian

In the last 18 months, at least 17 children (some 14 years old) have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism. Last year, a new neo-Nazi group emerged, led by a 15-year-old youth from Derby. The entire membership consisted of children. The group discussed migrant attacks in Dover and how to obtain and modify weapons.

Among the organizations that monitor the intensification of teens are home office committees to combat extremism. Sarah Khan, who heads the commissioner for the government to counter radicalism, has confirmed to observers that the far right is aggressively and deliberately radicalizing British children. Kahn, who publishes a report this month recording countless failures in the government’s anti-radical strategy, identifies considerable extremist content on unregulated platforms and violently extorts young minds like Johns. Said it was driven by an algorithm that could be quickly pulled into.

Thousands of videos, memes, GIFs, and other content promote Muslim opening videos and neo-Nazi material advocating gassing Jews in videos celebrating the actions of terrorists such as Thomas Mare. Is. [the far-right supporter who murdered MP Jo Cox], Khan said.

Meanwhile, new research reveals how right-wing extremists are using fresh methods to seduce young recruits. Researchers in an initiative backed by the United Nations Anti-Terrorism Enforcement Agency have identified that the online gaming system Roblox was used by right-wing militants to recreate a playable version of the infamous far-right atrocities.

Tech Against Terrorism researchers have been invited to a role-play attack on Anders Breiviks 2011 on Utoya, Norway, a 2019 mosque shot in Christchurch, New Zealand, and a 2019 terrorist attack on El Paso, Texas. I found that.

Importantly, the fast-growing white supremacist group Patriotic Alternative in the UK is actively targeting young new hires and recently launched a Call of Duty Warcraft game tournament for their supporters. did.

The latest event was last Monday, when the player was personally invited by 40-year-old founder Mark Collett, a former British National Party director of public relations. It ran the British arm of a group hoping for social collapse due to terrorist violence, held hours after last week’s ruling of a teenager led by a 13-year-old Estonian, who is itself known as the commander. it was done.

Mark Collett (left), founder of the British white supremacist group Patriotic Alternative. Photo: Gareth Copley / PA

In court, a British teenage lawyer exposed a complex network of emotional, economic, and political factors that could leave young people vulnerable to extremism. Said to be socially isolated and emotionally underdeveloped, the teenager endured a terrifying childhood and stayed away from his parents.

John identifies the feeling of despair that made him susceptible to the far-right message. At the age of fifteen, he felt revoked after being put on the bottom set of school. Expectations for the Zero exam were predicted by a teacher who revealed that his life opportunities were dire. The far right promised him the future.

I relied on the far right for my work. They said they would give jobs to people like me when they got power, John said.

Patriotic alternatives, including former activists of the Neo-Nazi Group National Action, whose supporters have been banned, provide teenagers who feel the school has failed another learning route. The homeschooling curriculum, tailored to the important Stage 4 from an early age, focuses on sections on Anglo-Saxons and figures such as Victorian poets Alfred and Sir Tenison.

Critics warn that lack of supervision over homeschooling risks exposing young people to radicalism. The unnamed teenager, who led the UKs Feuerkrieg Division, was educated at home by his grandparents in Cornwall.

There is a growing apparent attempt by the far right to attract teens to that cause. Patriotic Alternative encourages young people to host a livestreamed Zoomer Night, named after Generation Z, born in the late 1990s and early 2010s. Archived footage from the anti-fascist group Hope Knot Hate reveals teenagers discussing white genocide and fears that black and Asian minorities will become their new masters.

John also says he is obsessed with the concept of war between race and religion. Everyone thought like a soldier, defending our culture and talking about standing up for our country. His personal Odyssey took him from a violent private Facebook group to the far-right South East Alliance, fascist Britain First, and the fiercely anti-Islamic English Defense League (EDL).

Similar to the beginning of Johns’ far-right journey, the Internet provides teenagers with a quick and easy way to push boundaries and create identities, says Patrick Harmanson of Hope Not Hate. I will.

Young people have noticed that low-priced stores look extreme and have disproportionate impact and fear on other members. According to Hermansson, it doesn’t matter if you’re 13 or 30. He added: It’s easy to dismiss as a posture, but these kids do damage, run far-right campaigns, generate propaganda, and radicalize other kids.

According to a Tech Against Terrorism study, militants are using languages ​​on gaming platforms such as Roblox to quickly respond to inappropriate content and recruit new young people online.

They found that militants used references to computer games Minecraft or Roblox in their posts to hide their messages as online game chats.

In one example on the social messaging app Telegram, a user posts a comprehensive bomb manufacturing instruction to a young man with the following message: Hey, kid, want to make a Roblox mailbox bomb?

Telegram also featured a Roblox simulation of a vehicle attack against a protester, a repetitive theme of a far-right meme, and the actual features of last year’s Black Lives Matter protest in the United States.

Adam Hadley, director of Tech Against Terrorism, said every day that a group of far-right violent extremists and terrorists abuse youth culture to not only avoid moderation of content, but to radicalize themselves. I’m seeing it.

He wants to allow the government to remove extra extremist right-wing content by designating more groups as terrorist organizations.

Another pressing issue is how to save young people seduced by extremism. A teenager sentenced last week was ordered to rehabilitate a 24-month-old youth to help deradical him.

Operated by a former far-right organization that understands how difficult it is to leave the scene, ExitUK has received 241 requests for assistance since April last year, shortly after its first blockade. In 2019, the group recorded 60 inquiries.

Far-rights and other militants use challenging and lonely time to promote messages of division and hatred to provide easy answers to very difficult problems and target vulnerable individuals. The spokesman said.

John knows how much hateful ideology is consumed. By the time he was 18, in 2019 he was so convinced of the far-right message that he publicly shared racist and anti-immigrant comments with his college colleagues. He proudly told his teacher that he was a member of EDL and Britain First. The university conservation team has been notified. John responded by providing them with EDL stickers and invited them to the far-right meeting.

John was introduced to the government’s radicalization program, Prevent, and then Channel. This program provides support and mentoring. Twenty quotations from the Koran, who believed John had declared war, were immediately challenged.

His mentor asked him to find a quote in the electronic version of the Quran. There was only one, which was dramatically out of context.

John said: It was the moment of the light bulb when I noticed Id was lying. Over the next five weeks, he enthusiastically investigated and cross-referenced the facts in favor of the far-right doctrine.

After revealing the truth, I realized I had to leave. I didn’t want to hate Islam, I didn’t want to hate Islam. An end that I didn’t want to dislike.

