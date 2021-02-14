Pokemon GO Valentine’s Day event starts today





Pokemon GO’s annual Valentine’s Day event begins today. The new event adds two new Pokemon to the game, adding a new collection challenge and the chance to capture different “pairs” of Pokemon. The main attraction of the event is the chance to catch the new Pokemon Munna in Pokemon Go for the first time in the wild. Players can also use Unova Stone to evolve Munna into Musharna. The event also surprisingly unveiled a shiny version of Aromomora, giving players some temporary bonuses. Following the Valentine’s Day event, players can look forward to the Pokemon Go with Tickets: Kanto Event and the free Kanto Celebration Event featuring the original 151 Pokemon.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s Valentine’s Day event.

Valentine’s Day Event-Date and Time

The Valentine’s Day event runs from 1:00 pm on February 14th to 8:00 pm on February 18th.

Valentine’s Day Event-Featured Pokemon

This event will increase the spawns of Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Luvdisc, and Munna Pokemon. In addition, the feebas appears as a rare Pokemon spawn.

Eevee, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Luvdisc, Munna, Woobat and Cottonee all hatch from 5KM eggs obtained during the event.

Valentine’s Day Event-Shiny Aromomora

Pokemon GO also unexpectedly added a shiny version of Aromomora to the game as part of the event. Players can encounter aromomora in a 3-star raid or by completing a field research task in the “Catch 20 Luvdisc” or “Win2 Raids”.

Valentine’s Day Event-Community Day Move Set

Kirlia, who evolved during the event, will be Gardevoir or Gallade, who knows Synchronoise. While Gardevoir with sync is particularly effective against fighting-type Pokemon, Gallade’s sync move set is useful for combating certain poison-type Pokemon. This paid move was previously only available during the 2019 Community Day event.

Valentine’s Day Event-Collection Challenge

For the collection challenge of this event, players will need to obtain Nidoran (F), Nidoran (M), Espeon, Umbreon, Plusle, Minun, Volbeat, Illumise, Lubdisc, Latias, Latios, and Aromomora. Four of those Pokemon (Espeon, Umbreon, Latias, and Latios) can only be caught by completing the raid. In addition, Aromomora can only be found in raids or by completing field research. To help players complete this quest, Pokemon Go is giving out three remote raid passes in the in-game store.

Upon completing the challenge, players will be rewarded with 5 Silver Pinup Berry, Lucky Eggs and Egg Incubators.

Valentine’s Day Event-Raid Pokemon

Latios and Latias will be the hottest 5-star raid Pokemon during the event. In addition, Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gyarados, and Mega Ampharos will all appear in Mega Raid. Ralts, Volbeat, Illumise, Feebas, Munna and Espurr will appear in 1-star raids, and Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Gallade and Alomomola will appear in 3-star raids.

Valentine’s Day Event-Other Bonuses

During the event, players will have more chances to become Lucky Friends with their friends, and traded Pokemon will have more chances to become Lucky Pokemon. The trading range has been expanded to 40KM and players are more likely to receive berries from gifts.

