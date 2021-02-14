



Funding from a technology company linked to the Chinese Communist Party will fund a new engineering fellowship

The University of Cambridge was revealed to have received a “generous gift” in 2019 from the controversial Chinese tech company Tencent to fund a new engineering fellowship.

According to a former CIA official, Tencent was founded with funding from the Chinese Department of Homeland Security, and a recent Pentagon report states that tech companies are working with Chinese security agencies on artificial intelligence.

The company is also said to have a strong relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

Donations from the Technology Conglomerate were used to fund the first fellowship of the Faculty of Engineering’s new Dowling Postdoctoral Research Fellowship Program. Fellowships will focus on developing new specialties in quantum technology with a focus on quantum computing.

A new five-year postdoctoral research fellowship named in honor of Professor Dame Ann Dowling has been announced!

Tencent is also known for developing smartphone games in 2017. In this game, players can applaud President Xi’s speech at the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

At the time, a university spokesperson said: “Technology giant Tencent has given a generous gift to fund a new five-year postdoctoral fellow in the Faculty of Engineering.

“Tencent is using technology to enrich the lives of Internet users … Tencent has invested heavily in talent and innovation to actively drive the development of the Internet industry.”

The university told the Times that it has a “robust” system for considering donations. “Academic freedom is a fundamental principle, and no donor directs research,” he added.

Jesus College is also associated with Tencent and has hosted numerous Edan Awards conferences. Award winners will receive approximately $ 3.9 million from Dr. Charles Chen Yidan, one of Tencent’s founders.

The Engineering Fellowship Program was named in honor of the first female professor and former Dean of Engineering, Professor Dame Ann Dowling. Professor Dowling was also the first female president of the Royal Academy of Engineering.

Professor Douring said: “We are pleased that a new program for ambitious early career researchers will give us the opportunity to make a difference in this area and the wider world.”

The university was asked to comment.

