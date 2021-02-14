Google Photos adds new editing features, but they are for paid users only





Google Photos has some new machine learning-based editing tools that were previously exclusive to Pixel smartphones, but to get them, the company’s subscription, which offers upgraded storage space throughout the service. You have to pay for the product Google One.

Intelligent editing tools include portrait lights, portrait blurs, and color pops. These were technically already available to all Google Photos users, including free users, but the difference is that Pixel owners can filter photos that don’t provide depth data, for example, bokeh. Is the ability to add blur. Photo background taken from an old camera without native support. All paid Google One subscribers can now access this feature.

Google Photos is considered one of the best all-in-one photo storage and editing apps available. The company has been working on machine learning capabilities for many years to get the best shots from smartphone cameras that may not be using the latest and greatest sensors. It’s also favored by many consumers because it allows unlimited free storage of slightly compressed images … it will be deprecated later this year.

Google Photos “Sky Suggestion” filter.Google

Google today introduces a new filter that includes an “Sky Suggestion” option that allows you to fine-tune the skyline for more dramatic effects. It creates a kind of unnatural look, but you’re probably interested in it.

There is no announcement as Google plans to phase out unlimited free storage of Google Photos on June 1st. Currently, there is a limit to the storage of “original quality” photos, but users can store unlimited high-resolution photos. Soon, all photos, regardless of quality, will be changed to a strict 15GB limit.

The most affordable Google One plan starts at $ 1.99 per month and offers 100GB of space across the company’s myriad services, from photos to drives to Gmail. The higher priced version includes more storage, such as 200GB for $ 2.99 / month, and benefits such as access to Google’s VPN with a $ 9.99 / month plan.

It’s not surprising that Google will eventually reign over free storage, but some have blamed the bait-and-switch move to get people to back up their photo libraries before they’re forced to pay. At least the company is trying to make the deal somewhat sweeter with the new premium features.

