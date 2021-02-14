Launched iPhone 13 with always-on display





For some, it may seem a bit too early to explain all the new features in the iPhone 13, but Apple has completely removed the Lightning connector, improved the camera, and even more. Return Touch ID.

A new video published by EverythingApplePro and based on information shared by industry watcher Max Weinbach shows that future iPhones may have a always-on feature.

If the whole thing sounds familiar, it’s because AOD has been around for quite some time and is one of the common features of the Android device ecosystem.

AOD displays important information on the screen such as clock, date, missed call and other data even when the device is locked. Theoretically, the impact on battery life is minimal, but for Samsung I personally noticed a 10% reduction in AOD alone.

Scheduled to be released in September

Apple wants smartphones to have similar features, so it’s possible that AOD will be introduced in future iPhone 13. And, of course, this feature wouldn’t be much different from what’s already used on Android these days, but in pure Apple’s way, we expect Cupertino-based tech giants to introduce the new system in a big fanfare. need to do it.

The new iPhone 13 will be available in September. This time, Apple wants to make sure in advance that delays don’t affect the smartphone lineup.

In other words, all Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max upgrades will begin in September and will go on sale later in the same month. As the September launch approaches, details of the feature lineup may be revealed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos