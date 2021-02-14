How to clean a makeup brush Instructions for disinfecting a makeup brush





Have you ever cleaned your makeup brushes? You are not alone. But if you want gorgeous skin and a long-lasting brush, you need to follow these instructions.

When the mascara begins to harden, you probably eagerly cleanse your skin and replace the mascara faithfully … but when was the last time you cleaned the makeup brush? Unless you’re a professional make-up artist, it could have been months or (yes!) Years as you last dusted those brushes and cleaned them thoroughly and deeply. But this should be a regular step in your cosmetology routine, it’s not just a matter of rinsing them with water. If you want them to work well and last longer, you need to know how to clean your makeup brushes properly.

Moreover, it is not just (Ehem) cosmetics. Neglecting makeup brushes can become a breeding ground for bacteria and cause many skin problems. Fortunately, you have to follow some specific steps, but the cleaning process is not complicated. A make-up artist gave me a scoop on how to quickly and easily clean my beloved beauty tools and get far. For reference, you also need a proper makeup brush cleaner for this important task.

Why do you need to clean your makeup brush?

When the makeup brush touches the skin, it picks up dirt, oil and bacteria. If you don’t clean your brushes regularly, this debris will quickly build up, explains Tracy Ftacek, founder and owner of the Pretty Convenient app. This is problematic for several reasons.

For starters, it interferes with makeup applications. “A clean makeup brush ensures that you achieve optimal results,” says Ftacek. “You can make the most of the purpose and design of each tool to get the cosmetics on your skin properly.” Whether it’s an eyeshadow brush or a foundation brush, if it’s clean and the rest of the makeup doesn’t stick to the brush, Makeup goes more smoothly. It’s just one of the secrets of women’s makeup that always looks together.

Is it even more important? Skin health. “Dirty makeup brushes contain bacteria and dead skin cells,” says Ftacek. “A properly disinfected brush will prevent the movement of these debris and bacteria.” By the way, the same is true for old makeup. Here are some disturbing facts that will convince you to throw away your old makeup.

How bad would it be if I skipped this step?

Imagine repeatedly swirling a brush full of bacteria and dirt all over your skin and hitting your face with the microbes that cause sebum and acne. Gross, right? That’s what happens when you use an unclean brush repeatedly. “Makeup brushes move back and forth between powder and cream and the skin. Brush hair is porous and without regular cleaning, the rest of the makeup, oils, stains and debris on the hair “Accumulates in,” says Terry Bryant, a well-known makeup artist who is the founder of Guide Beauty. “The accumulation can clog our pores and cause breakouts and other skin irritation.”

Not only does it damage your skin, it can also damage you if you don’t clean the brush. “It builds up the product on the bristles and is much more difficult to clean if left unattended for a long time,” explains makeup artist Marcia Williams, founder of Embellish Beauty Concepts. “It’s important to implement a brush cleaning routine in your schedule, as good brushes can be expensive.” Find other make-up mistakes that professionals want to stop making.

What should I use to wash the brush?

There are multiple ways to clean your makeup brush. Many professionals rely on gentle shampoos, such as baby shampoos, as they do not damage the bristles of the brush. Ftacek recommends Paul Mitchell Baby Don’t Cry. “This is one of the mildest and most non-abuse options available.” For more robust work, you can use liquid soap to remove oil, such as dishwashing liquid. Bryant recommends Dr. Bronner’s Pure Castile Liquid Soap.

Of course, you can also buy something specially designed to work on the brush. “The most ideal product to use for cleaning makeup brushes is a product dedicated to cleaning makeup brushes and tools,” says Ftacek. “Beauty Blender Brush Cleanser is one of the products we use and recommend for artist kits and clients.”

Williams uses Sephora Instant Brush Cleaner Spray. “This is an easy way to clean, purify and condition the bristles. No water needed. Think of it as a dry shampoo for brushes.”

Another option is a brush cleaning mat designed to remove residues. Bryant is part of Sigma’s Spa Brush Cleaning Mat. “The silicone mat fits snugly into the base of the sink, and there are various patterns of grooves to remove makeup and other stuff left on the brush bristles,” she says. A proper brush cleaner is a must, but make-up artists won’t waste money on these 10 cosmetology products.

What is the best way to clean a makeup brush?

For the information you have been waiting for now: How to clean your makeup brush properly. It’s easy to promise! Follow the steps below.

If you are using liquid soap, start by moistening your hair. Then add a drop of soap to your palm and rotate the brush until the makeup begins to come off. Repeat until the brush is clean. Rinse off the soap. .. Gently squeeze out excess water to change the shape of the brush head. Place the brush flat and dry it on an absorbent towel to prevent water from accumulating on the handle. Brian recommends hanging the bristles of the brush on the edge of the sink. If space is an issue, you can also use a clothes-drying rack.

There are several ways to clean a makeup brush, but Ftacek says it’s important to avoid water around the base. “The most important step is not to immerse them in liquids or let water penetrate into the base on which the bristles are attached. This will break the glue and the brushes will begin to peel off,” Bryant said. It is also recommended to keep the brush sideways or down. “This prevents water from flowing into the brush handle.”

How often do you need to clean your brushes?

Williams recommends deep cleaning weekly if you use the brush regularly and every other week if you use the brush infrequently. Ftacek agrees that once a week is the norm, but explains that frequency of use and skin problems should determine the cleansing schedule. “Unless you’re experiencing existing skin problems, the general rule of thumb is once a week, and then twice a week,” says Ftacek. Of course, the situation is a little different for professionals. Makeup artists disinfect brushes between all clients to ensure everyone’s safety.

Ftacek also recommends having two sets of brushes, one for colorful makeup and one for more natural products. This prevents unwanted color transitions and eliminates the need to clean the brush multiple times a week if you want to switch. “Once cleaned, storing them in separate makeup brush cases or rolls will help you know what you need to disinfect over the weekend,” she advises. According to makeup artists, there are more genius ways to organize your makeup bags.

When do I need to change my makeup brush?

Did your makeup brush see a better day? If the bristles are crimped, broken, discolored, or shed, it’s time. “If you start to lose or discolor your hair, you’ll need to replace your makeup brush,” says Williams. “If you experience shedding, the adhesive that holds the bristles may be damaged.”

Brian agrees. “Makeup brushes vary greatly in life, but with proper care and cleaning, good makeup brushes can last for years. After cleaning and drying, they may begin to fall off or become original. Brushes that don’t return to shape are past prime and ready to be replaced. “

Ultimately, if you care about brushes, that’s right. This includes regular and gentle cleaning. The brush should last for a long time, even if you use it often. “There are some makeup brushes in the artist kit that can be used for years with proper maintenance and care,” says Ftacek. Next, you’ll learn 13 expert tricks to keep your makeup going all day long.

