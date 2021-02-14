How to unlock a lantern light event





The Lantern Light Event is one of the biggest events at Genshin Impact. This guide shows players how to unlock access to events.

One of Genshin Impact’s biggest events will finally be held at Lantern Rite. This guide will show players how to de-access this event. Genshin Impact is a title that keeps releasing new content to satisfy players. From new locations like the recently released Dragonspine terrain to new characters like Ganyu and Xiao, the game always gives players a reason to return to Teyvat. At this point, it is almost impossible for the player to experience everything the game offers. However, the Lantern Light event will be held for a limited time, so players will want to attend to get exclusive items and materials. This guide will show players how to participate in the fun of lantern light events.

The Lantern Light Event begins on February 10th and ends on February 28th. During this period, players will be able to request a 4-star Liyue character of their choice and complete the challenge to acquire Peace Talismans. These can be used in Xiao Market for items like Crown of Insight. As with most of these limited-time events, when the event ends, the available content disappears and may never come back. There are some prerequisites that players must complete before joining an event. This guide will show players what they need to enjoy a lantern light event.

How to unlock access to the Lantern Light Event with Genshin Impact

There are three different things players need to do to unlock access to this event.

Must be Adventure Rank 23 or above: This should be easy for players who spend a lot of time in the game. However, players can continue to increase their adventure rank by completing missions, discovering statues, and discovering world secrets. Chapter 1: Complete Act 1: Land Surrounded by Monoliths: This is the first thing Archonquest players can do. Players can start this quest with Liyue Harbor. Complete Xiao’s story quest “Atalus Chapter”: This quest will be unlocked when the “Of the Land Amidst Monoliths” quest is completed.

Once the player has completed all three, they will be able to participate in the Lantern Light event. Comes with exclusive items and quests that players don’t want to miss. Players will also be rewarded with a beautiful light show in the sky.

Genshin Impact is currently available on mobile, PC, and PlayStation 4.

