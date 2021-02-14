Fortnite is signing a new collaboration with Disney’s Tron Movie this time





But who can stop the crossover machine Fortnite The? As the fifth season of content gets into full swing, Unmatched Battle Royale will re-engage the intellectual quality of Disney films, featuring new collaborations with new columns of pop culture.

When the various appearances of Marvel Universe and Star Wars characters ceased to be counted, Epic purchased a franchise directly related to the Mouse Company’s big screen heritage in the cult sci-fi movie Tron.

From the grill to the sloping tower

Therefore, arriving at the game’s online store are dozens of different skins enough to please even the most enthusiastic fans of Disney’s avant-garde movie neon blue world. Perhaps the ultimate description: The famous future “motorcycle” Lumikel, one of the most iconic elements of feature film and science fiction culture, is also part of the arrival of this fan service.

In the Tron system, humans were connected to the grid in a vast digital world. Now it’s your turn. Put on your jumpsuit, become a grid warrior and start a new adventure on the island!

Join the hunt at the end of the sending end available in the item shop. Many organizations have available options such as encryption, firewalls, proxies, megabytes, transfers, sequencers, interfaces, connections, encoders, and even bandwidth with optional headsets. This set is complemented by many iconic Tron items such as Lumikel Glider, Identity Disc Collection Tools and Back Accessory. Never leave your maternal system without them.

Franchise New Tron This is a bit more active than usual and everyone is surprised – released last December Tron: Legacy Compliance Edition, full version of the reborn original soundtrack Tron: Legacy Group Dft Punk led and all I remember putting the tracks together Previously it was limited to different platforms on the same album. But we’re still waiting for new information about the famous third movie released a few years ago-Jared Leto, Blade Runner 2047) This feature if considered part of the main cast Has not yet received additional details since last August and Gareth confirmed Davis as director.

