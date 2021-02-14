Strange areas of the universe can damage satellites in orbit





A strange region on Earth known as the “Bermuda Triangle of Space” can cause serious damage to satellites and can harm the ISS. In this zone, the Earth’s magnetic field has weaknesses that are about the same size as the mainland United States. This weakness floats above South America and the South Atlantic Ocean.

The weaknesses of the Earth’s magnetic field do not pose a risk of harming life on Earth, but orbital objects such as satellites and space stations are less fortunate. When a satellite or ISS orbits the area, it is exposed to more radiation than any other point in orbit. The official name of this area is the South Atlantic Anomaly.

Due to the weak magnetic field in this region, solar cosmic rays are not blocked as much as anywhere else on Earth. This weakness allows the sun’s rays to penetrate the atmosphere and reach nearly 124 miles from the surface of the earth. Researcher John Tarduno, a professor of geophysics at the University of Rochester, said he didn’t like the nickname “Bermuda Triangle Space.” However, he states that low geomagnetic strength in the region makes the satellite more vulnerable to damage as it traverses the region.

According to Tarduno, the Earth’s magnetic field typically protects satellites at altitudes of 620 to 37,000 miles from the surface of the planet. In the South Atlantic Anomaly region, radiation can penetrate the atmosphere well, and satellites orbiting that region can be shocked by protons with energies in excess of 10 million electron volts.

This area also affects the ISS. In the early days of the space station, the anomaly crashed the computer and forced the system to power off before the station passed through the area. Even stranger, there were reports that astronauts could be affected as the space station crossed the area, with flashing white lights in front of them. Measures have been taken to protect astronauts and systems from potential harm. The Hubble Space Telescope also cannot collect data 10 times a day through the zone.

