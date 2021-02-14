Animal Crossing Valentine’s Day sees villagers take a shower with you as a gift





February 14, 2021 11:22 am EST

Valentine’s Day is in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: The season I love in New Horizons. Immediately after the Chinese New Year festival, just before the famous festival, Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Valentine’s Day. The game doesn’t sing or dance big about the event (Isabel didn’t even say it was Valentine’s Day at the morning briefing), but there are some things players must do today.

Happy Valentine’s Day! I sent a few congratulations to everyone on the island. Check your mailbox later pic.twitter.com/5ecLeDxmAi

Isabel (@animalcrossing) February 14, 2021

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Valentine’s Day Items

For players who want to collect as many different items and furniture as possible, Valentine’s Day offers some special items that can be purchased for the collection. Players can get seasonal items, both chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, in the game. It will be available from the beginning of this month and will leave the store today, so if you do not have it yet, you will not have enough time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Valentine’s Day Gifts

One of the biggest surprises of the day was that my mailbox was full. When I loaded the game on Sunday morning, I was expecting the usual notes and maybe strange letters from Happy Home Academy. I didn’t expect to be flooded with gifts from all my favorite villagers.

I received 7 letters from the villagers and 1 letter from Isabel. Each comes with a nice note and gift. These are like the villagers I spent the most time building friendship levels. Sadly, there was nothing special about the item. It was just a bunch of chocolate hearts and a heart-shaped bouquet, but the idea is correct!

What’s coming next in New Horizons?

Tomorrow is the beginning of Festivale! A party-loving peacock, the pub arrives at Players Island with the sole purpose of spreading joy. Players can purchase reaction and festival items from the Nooks shop and collect feathers in exchange for dance moves with Pav. Then, in March, Super Mario-themed items will appear in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.







