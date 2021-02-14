5 things we look forward to on Android 12





We look forward to Google’s first Android 12 preview release. It is expected to be released next month or so. But, as I haven’t seen yet, a lot of details about the new release have been published between Leak and Google’s own publishing plans. Currently, there are five major features we’re looking forward to — suppose Google doesn’t push back any of them (again).

Privacy index

Early leaks indicate that Android 12 is finally debuting a feature that has been developed for years. A privacy metric similar to the one that debuted in iOS 14 is coming to Android. A set of colored icons and dots indicates whether the app is using a microphone or camera. Therefore, you can recognize that the software on your smartphone may be infringing on your privacy.

It’s a good step in itself, and moreover, Google’s version seems to be better than Apple, without digging into the pile of settings menus to see which apps are accessing them both at the time of occurrence and after the fact. You can easily check it.

We still don’t know how Google handles system-level access compared to third-party apps. For example, you can set the Google Assistant to always listen for hotwords, which is the first step in the right direction for your privacy. That’s what we’ve been expecting since Google started working on Android 10 two years ago.

Better theme

I’ve also known for some time that Android 12 is set to extend theme options. Android supports themes at the system level (Android 10 and later Pixel owners need to be aware of this), but Android 12 is set to open it up quite a bit.

Left: Normal Android 11 dark theme. Right: A mockup of what the extended color options look like. 9to5 Both images via Google.

The details are sparse, but Android 12 may allow you to set themes through defined primaries and accent colors. Perhaps somehow the user chooses and in some cases uses some presets. But even better, Android 12 also passes that color data to third-party apps, allowing them to get these clues. If slow deployment of system-level dark theme support is some indicator, this may not make a mistake for years, and many apps don’t implement it, but for those who implement it. That’s great.

These images (most likely mockups) may be affected by the Android 12 extension theme.

Some of the recent Android 12 mockups may also be themed, showing one potential example of what the sand-colored combo really looks like. However, Android 12 now extends support for system-level themes for broader customization, whether it looks like an image you already have or something else. It is set.

Scroll screenshot

When it comes to scrolling screenshots, Google is upset back and forth. First, the company said it was “infeasible.” Then, in a Google I / O Q & A, Dave Burke rejected the decision and instructed him to add a scrolling screenshot to Android R. This feature was discovered during development, but was eventually pushed back and did not make the final cut for Android R / 11. Rather than relying on what Google calls “quick hacks” that emulate finger scrolling (such as what Samsung and OnePlus do on their devices), Google expects the Cadillac version to behave or junk.

Image by XDA Developers.

Well, changing the scope turned out to mean a lot more work, as expected, so Google put the feature on hold. The current hope is to get it on Android 12.

Pair of apps

Whether it’s an improvement aimed at supporting a new foldable category, or just Google catching up with Samsung, Android 12 is expected to support app pairs. This feature treats two apps as one app during multitasking. If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Samsung literally calls the version the same.

Z Fold 2 app pair.

It’s not immediately clear if apps can be launched in pairs, but based on the details we’ve seen so far, we know we can manage apps together. When you switch apps, there’s more than just one. When you exchange an app for another app, it will be “fixed”. They are treated as a single functional unit.

The dividers between apps also incorporate some new features, such as the ability to double-tap to swap app positions. More than Google may have incorporated some of Samsung’s other multi-window / multi-tasking management tools from OneUI before everything is done.

Better RCS messaging

The last big feature we’re looking forward to may not actually work, and we’ve been waiting for it for a while: better RCS support.

Today, RCS messaging apps on Android basically interface directly with the service. SMS is processed by the system and passed to apps that you have access to, but all RCS is directly and externally from Android itself. There is no simple system API for RCS messaging. But ideally, that doesn’t apply forever.

Google Message RCS.

In 2019, the first signs of system-level RCS support were discovered. Recently, we’ve seen some other details that indicate that RCS support may change in Android 12. Nothing has been explicitly stated so far that Android 12 will extend RCS support further to third-party apps (and it will be quite complicated as well as Google), but the company has clearly made changes to it. And that’s hope.

Android 12 has many other potentially big features (I’m pretty excited about the Android Runtime becoming a mainline module), and Google has some surprises left before its release. There is almost no doubt. When you see the first preview in the next few weeks, try to cover everything.

