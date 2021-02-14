Pirated Nintendo game discovered in Microsoft Edge extension





Well-known games such as Nintendo and Microsoft can now be played in the Edge browser via extensions.

Many older games, including Nintendo games, appear to have been illegally published in the Microsoft Edge store, allowing users to play titles in their browsers. Like its competitors, Edge has a variety of add-ons and extensions that allow users to customize and improve their software experience. The successor to Internet Explorer, this program contains ads that cannot be easily blocked.

The release of pirated games and ROMs of classic titles is hated by almost everyone in the industry, but Nintendo often takes a particularly dim view of that practice. Japanese companies have historically forced sites hosting game ROMs to remove them and sued many individuals and groups to protect their intellectual property. Last year, Nintendo took legal action against hackers who were selling software that allowed players to run pirated content on the Switch console. The court later awarded Nintendo $ 2 million in damages.

Microsoft Edge seems to have hosted many illegal copies of classic Nintendo games, with the software hidden inside an Internet browser extension. According to The Verge, some Edge extension stores looked like pirated versions of games such as Super Mario Bros., Mario Kart 64, and Tetris. Some extensions also included other hit games such as Pac-Man and Minecraft. Most of these titles have now been removed from the Edge store, but the official Microsoft account appeared to advertise the extension in the removed posts, as shown below. Most of the downloads seem to contain the ROM of the original title, some of which have been available since at least October 2020. It’s also unclear who published the extension or how many other games may be available.

For those who want to taste the classic Nintendo games, Switch can legally play many titles. Nintendo offers a special emulator as part of its Switch Online subscription. This allows players to play an extended catalog of NES and SNES games directly on the console. Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that four new games would be added to the service in the form of Doomsday Warrior. Psycho Dream, Fire’N Ice, Prehistoric Man.

Extensions have often been used by malicious groups to sneak software into web browsers that would not normally exist. This is because these stores are usually not as closely monitored as other markets. These illegal extensions are usually prohibited by official service providers. It’s very surprising to see Microsoft clearly openly endorsing these dubious emulations of classic Nintendo titles.

Pokemon ashes may finally defeat his most unfair enemies

About the author Nathan P. Gibson (327 articles published)

Nathan is a freelance writer with a passion for video games. He has contributed to various outlets over the last five years and has written everything from breaking news to reviews of AAA games.

Other works by Nathan P. Gibson

