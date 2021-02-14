Xbox Series X Price: Actual Price for Microsoft’s Next Generation Console





Microsoft’s official list price for the new Xbox is $ 500 or $ 300, depending on the model. The Xbox Series X (with an optical drive and 4K resolution output) costs $ 500, while the more modest Xbox Series S costs $ 300. The Series S has a slow processor, low internal storage, 1440p output instead of 4K, and no optical drive. Despite a serious inventory shortage, all major retailers continue to respect this pricing and sell consoles at Microsoft’s list price. However, given the chronic out-of-stock situation, considering that the only real market for the Xbox Series X / S is resellers, which are regularly sold at more than double the price, it’s Very comfortable.

Microsoft

Sold out within minutes, primarily due to resellers using bots to complete transactions much faster than humans, each time a retailer takes inventory and releases a unit for sale for months. I did. Some retailers have begun cracking down on these reseller bots, but they continue to prevent many from getting consoles. The consoles acquired by these bots are resold at a premium. In the eBay example, you can see that the Xbox Series X is priced between $ 700 and $ 1,100. Some of the more expensive deals are actually bundles that include accessories and games, but they’re still quite expensive and not worth the price, especially as you don’t buy the accessories that come with your choice.

I’ve been providing the same advice for months. Wait for the Xbox Series X to be available at a retail price of $ 500 and avoid resellers and bundles.

During that time, the Xbox was restocked on a regular basis, and fast-reacting gamers managed to get the console. We are monitoring inventory declines and will let you know if inventory declines are imminent. For more information, check out the Xbox Series X Restock Status article. Below is a list of all the major retailers (and, if absolutely necessary, a couple of reputable resellers) that will help you get your own console.

Xbox Series X Retailers and Resellers

If in stock. Amazon sells the Xbox Series X for $ 500 and the Xbox Series S for $ 300 from the same product page.

Best Buy lists the Xbox Series X on this page for $ 500.

At GameStop, the Xbox Series X sells for $ 500.

This is Target’s product page for the Xbox Series X, and the console sells for $ 500.

Wal-Mart offers the Xbox Series X (if in stock) for $ 500. We also recommend visiting the retailer’s Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

NewEgg sells the Xbox Series X for $ 500 and the Xbox Series S for $ 300 on this page.

It’s highly recommended that you wait for your inventory to appear at regular retailers so that you can purchase your Xbox Series X at regular retail prices. If you can’t wait, you can find the Xbox Series X console on eBay. The bid starts at around $ 500, but the actual selling price is close to over $ 850.

If you’re willing to pay hundreds of dollars more than the list price, StockX is a reputable eBay-style site where you can buy a new Xbox console. That said, the lowest price we can find is around $ 650, averaging close to $ 800.

This story is frequently updated with the latest Xbox Series X news.

Currently playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer fine-tuned streamlined features …

5:19

