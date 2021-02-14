Maps, characters, release dates, rumors





GTA VI is the next game in Grand Theft Auto’s long series of games developed by Rockstar Games. Everyone knows what GTA is. The player acts as a city criminal who plans to move up the ranks and become the kingpin of the city. The series has generated over $ 9 billion in revenue and is commercially successful. Therefore, this is the fourth best-selling game in history.

GTA6 settings

Rockstar head Leslie Benzies said he wanted to create a GTA game featuring all the cities shown in the previous game. Rockstars haven’t settled in place yet, but rumors are widespread that Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro are set as the main settings.

The entire map of the United States is not out of the question. Games like The Crew have done it in the past. There were rumors that it was set in London, but rock star Dan Houser’s writer denied that possibility.

character

With the exception of GTA V, all GTA games have only one male protagonist. GTAV included three playable characters, all male. So this time, Dan Houser was asked if he would feature a female protagonist this time. He is a little enthusiastic about the female protagonist and wants to include it this time. But that has not yet been confirmed.

GTA6 release date

A big problem that everyone is making a fuss about. But rock stars haven’t announced anything yet. They said the game was in the early stages of development in April 2020. And according to previous experience after the game was announced, it will take almost 22 months to release. So you can hear about GTA 6 by late 2021 and it could be released by 2022.

