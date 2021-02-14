A fundamental change is taking place in the way major credit cards work – BGR





Credit cards, which dominate the consumer habits of so many consumers, from Mastercard to Visa to Apple with Apple Card, give consumers the look and feel they’ve come to expect from these card products. I’m gradually changing. Credit cards are becoming more and more vertical. This reflects how apps like TikTok and Instagram have adapted the world to vertical scroll feeds and how most consumers use credit cards. For example, insert your credit card vertically into the chip reader.

TikTok and Instagram are very popular cultural forces in the world today and are quietly beginning to influence the design of credit cards and the like.

Recently, PayPal has released a new vertical debit and credit card design for the Venmo app. This was partially inspired vertically by popular social media apps, company executives say. In a recent interview, PayPal’s vice president of design, Daniela Jorge, told Bloomberg that this is now the way the world is thinking. And what are people’s expectations for apps and consumer products like credit cards? “The world around us is becoming perpendicular to portrait mode,” Jorge said.

In addition to PayPal, major banks are already moving in this direction. Bank of America, the second largest provider of debit card products in the United States, was one of the first companies to adopt portrait debit cards. Similarly, Discovery Bank began offering vertical credit cards in 2018. Reasons why this trend is expected to continue include an increasing number of banks adopting a vertical style for their card products. This includes tip readers and tap-to-pay features, which is the way most people already handle cards.

For example, a chip reader inserts a credit card vertically into the reader. Similarly, as digital wallets have grown in popularity, cardholders are increasingly using digital versions of credit cards stored on their smartphones, and phones are becoming consumer-paying devices rather than physical cards. Become. And of course, the phone is used vertically. When Apple released its new credit card product, the Apple Card, I didn’t even get a physical version of the card. I signed up and got my credit card approved. Since the credit card is just shaking the phone in front of the card reader, it is saved in the iPhone wallet app and used vertically.

Imagine the last time you handed the card to someone and swiped the reader horizontally. Probably after a long time. Two years after the introduction of these smart payment chip-enabled cards, Experian states that US banks have issued more than 855 million cards. By the way, these are called EMV cards and were originally an abbreviation for Europay, Mastercard and Visa. The credit card company that created this new payment standard.

“Switching a debit card to a vertical layout is more than just what the card looks like,” April Schneider, head of consumer and small business products at Bank of America, told Bloomberg. “The vertical layout distinguishes debit cards from other cards used by clients, and the addition of Tap-to-Pay makes it faster and safer to use cards at in-store checkouts.”

