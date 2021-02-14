5 best moisturizing essences for dry skin





Due to its small molecular structure and easy penetration into the skin, serum is the most effective beauty product for treating the face. If your skin is dry and you are looking for specific results, it is best to routinely incorporate a thirst-quenching serum. However, not all sera serve to moisturize the skin. Therefore, it is necessary to conduct research before announcing a new product. First, find a guide to the best moisturizers for dry skin and tips from two board-certified dermatologists.

According to Dr. Lily Tarakoub of McLean Dermatologist, “There are two ways to moisturize the skin. There are moisturizers that add oil and hydrators that increase the ability of the skin to retain water. Contains hyaluronic acid and ceramide. Serums condition and hydrate the skin. ”Dr. Audrey Cunnin, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of DERMA doctor, said hyaluronic acid serum is her number one for dry skin. It points out that it is a choice of, and reflects that feeling. “It holds 1000 times the weight in water and is lightweight, making it suitable for all skin types,” she explains.

“Hyaluronic acid-containing serums are ideal for acne-prone skin because they brighten and hydrate without stickiness,” said Dr. Tarakoub. For dry skin with sensitive skin, it is recommended to “rehydrate inflamed skin with a beauty essence containing ceramide and fatty acids without irritating.”

Which ingredients should I avoid for dry skin types? “According to Dr. Knin, dimethicone and silicone that” choke the pores. ” “Dry skin types can be irritating, especially if they are already sensitive, so fragrances, essential oils and acids should be avoided,” said Dr. Tarakoub. Note that this refers to exfoliating acids such as salicylic acid and glycolic acid, which are naturally produced by our body, rather than hyaluronic acid.

Another tip? Apply serum to slightly moist skin (after cleansing and / or toning, before moisturizing). This allows it to retain more water and not be inhaled through deeper layers of the skin.

Check out 5 must-see moisturizing essences for dry and dry skin without further hassle.

1 Overall the best moisturizing serum for dry skin

Cosmedica Skin Care Hyaluronic Acid Serum is one of the best moisturizing essences on the market, given its $ 11 price tag, thousands of acclaimed reviews, and a pure, no-fuss formula. Contains 100% pure hyaluronic acid, which significantly increases moisture on dry, dry skin. It also promotes smoother, softer, brighter skin and is gorgeously worn under makeup. Because it is super lightweight, it is instantly absorbed by the skin and no residue remains. It can be used both in the morning and at night. For the price, you can’t beat it.

In addition, Cosmedica Skincare’s hyaluronic acid serum boasts over 5,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. Reviewers of all ages and all skin types cannot say good enough about this serum.

One fan said, “It works magically. I’ve used it for two days and my skin is already moisturized. There’s always a dry patch across the T zone, which is perfect for my skin so far.”

2 French pharmacy serum that moisturizes the skin using hot spring water

There is no doubt that this lightweight moisturizing serum from the French pharmacy band Avene. All products are made with sensitive skin in mind, so you can safely use this hypoallergenic serum whether your skin is highly responsive or acne-prone. Since it is oil-free and not comedogenic, it blends beautifully into the skin with a refreshing, watery texture that has never been absorbed.

Like all Avene products, this serum uses a special hot spring water from the town of the same name in France as a base ingredient and has been used for centuries due to its naturally restoring properties. I did. Hot spring water helps to soothe and soothe the skin, but the lipid blend in the formula strengthens a healthy protective barrier. In addition, serum is ideal for dry skin as it prevents water loss and keeps the skin hydrated for up to 24 hours.

One fan said, “I love everything about Avene, so I wasn’t surprised when I fell in love with this product. It’s very lightweight, but it moisturizes my skin. I tend to break out. And it gives me a nice glow. I’m a big fan mainly because it’s light enough to layer on top of primers, sunscreens, or more moisturizers. It’s in a small container so you Take into account that you may run out more faster than other moisturizers “

A beauty essence rich in 3A ceramide that helps strengthen sensitive skin

This serum from the cult-loving Korean brand Dr. Jart + uses ceramides to enhance a healthy protective barrier. This tends to be compromised with sensitive skin types. In addition to the five ceramines, it is made with other moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, algae, oats, and plant extracts such as turmeric. If you continue to use it, your skin will become stronger and soon become plump and shiny.It’s very focused, so a little help

One fan praised: “The ingredient profile is excellent: ceramide NP, ceramide AP, ceramide AS, ceramide NS, and two hyaluronic acids. Another moisturizing ingredient is panthenol. Beta glucan, fermented product, It also contains oat wheat and algae extracts. Many physiologically active plant ingredients with special skin properties such as ceramides, artichokes and cocoa. This serum has a long-term skin-building effect and an instant moisturizing serum effect. This is a thin gel cream that is easy to flow and absorbs completely and quickly. “

A beauty essence developed by 4A Derm that moisturizes the skin at a deeper level.

Dr. Knin’s own DERMAdoctor Wrinkle Revenge Ultimate Hyaluronic Serum is perfect for those looking for heavy-duty hydration. On the more expensive side, it contains two types of hyaluronic acid, which are uniquely formulated to be absorbed deeper into the skin than traditional forms of the substance. The micronized hyaluronic acid in the formula retains up to 5 times more water than in most cases, but calcium ketogluconate encourages the body to produce more hyaluronic acid on its own. ..

In addition, this serum also contains botanical extracts rich in vitamin C and other antioxidants that help lighten the skin and protect it from environmental damage. Abuse-free formulations are also hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and free of fragrances, parabens, phthalates, and dyes, making them a safe choice for most skin types.

One fan said, “This is my second bottle. I use it in the morning and at night. I only use it under and next to my eyes. It prevents small wrinkles in my eyes. Don’t feel like I need it. Please. I’ve been using it for a long time, so I’ve had the same bottle for 6 months so I’ll make it last longer. Of course, it won’t last that long if I use it here and there, but it’s expensive. It’s under my eyes for now. “

5A Soothing Gel-A beauty essence containing hyaluronic acid and collagen

Sensitive skin types and dry red skin will love this nourishing serum, which moisturizes the skin with hyaluronic acid and relieves inflammation with aloe leaf juice and colloidal oatmeal. This is a lightweight aqueous gel that is free of artificial fragrances, colors, parabens, sulfates, or other common irritants. It also does not contain propylene glycol, one of the most common allergens in people with sensitive skin.

One fan said, “This is the perfect serum to use under a moisturizer. It makes your skin smoother and brighter. You can definitely see the difference when not in use. This is the second bottle I ordered. It was about 3 months at first. It lasts for a while as I only need a small pump every day. It’s kind of expensive, but it’s worth it for the results. “

