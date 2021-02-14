Link’s Awakened Development Grezzo Adopts “Stylish” and “Medieval” Games





Glezzo, the developer behind Link’s acclaimed Nintendo Switch remake, is looking for new members to join the team.

Japanese video game developer Grezzo, the company behind the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Lynx’s Awakening Nintendo Switch, is hiring new staff for stylish, medieval games. Grezzo has a long history with Nintendo. In addition to working on the Lynx Awakening remake, Grezzo has also worked on other Nintendo titles, such as the Ocarina 3D remake for the 2011 Nintendo 3DS and the 2010 Wii Line Attack Heroes.

When The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening was recreated for Nintendo Switch in 2019, fans were treated to a bright and colorful update to one of Game Boy’s most iconic titles. Twenty years later, a nostalgic memory for many Zelda fans, Links Awakening was beautifully translated into a larger screen. The newly remade Lynx Awakening was basically the same game that first came to light in 1993, but still provides original fans with a good reason to rediscover the Nintendo Classic on modern consoles. Did.

Currently, Grezzo, the developer behind the acclaimed remake of Links Awakening, is working on something new. According to developer and designer job listings on the Grezzo website (via Nintendo Everything), the company is working on a new 3D game that is described as both stylish and medieval. To apply for these roles, you need experience with DCC tools (such as Photoshop) and Unity. Applicants must also show a strong spirit of service as well as a passion for video game production.

With the exception of these small pieces that can be collected from the job description, there isn’t much going on as to what kind of game Grezzo is working on. Nintendo is a hot publisher for developers, but there’s nothing to imply that this new game is another title for Switch and other future Nintendo gaming platforms. Again, I’m not saying that’s not the case.

Nintendo’s beloved The Legend of Zelda series turns 35 this year. Many fans hope that the new games in the series will be announced in the coming weeks as part of the company’s anniversary celebration. Given that Lynx Awakening has already been remade, it’s unlikely that new or re-released games will include this title, but Nintendo has freshened the old game with the right developers like Grezzo. It has been proven to be able to make you feel new. Super Mario 3D All-Stars disappointed many fans with its controversial timed release last year, but this latest game celebration offers Nintendo a chance to redeem. Let’s hope it isn’t wasted.

