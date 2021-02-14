Wild Hunt reconsidered as a PS1 game





Game developer Anders Lundbjörk shares a fun video imagining what the Witcher 3 Wild Hunt would look like if it was released for the original PlayStation in the 1990s instead of PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in 2015. did. , Lundbjörk changed some choices to lift the infamous bathtub scene with his imaginary PlayStation release. The PS1 version of Geralt of Rivia seems to be as obsessed with Gwent as the PS4 version, but part of his conversation seems to be in line with the 90’s.

If this looks familiar, it may be because it’s not the first time a game developer has taken the CD Projekt Red title and imagined what it would look like on the original PlayStation. His version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PS1 received a lot of attention at the end of last year. Lundbjörk’s work is not an exact one-on-one replica of a real video game, but it completely inherits the spirit and, in some cases, wild glitches found in real games.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve been working on a new PS1 video on the side. Should be done tomorrow! #TheWitcher #ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/Nna79KlnVX

–Anders Lundbjörk (@alundbjork) February 13, 2021

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt itself is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S versions will be released this year. You can check all the previous articles on The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt here.

What do you think of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt PS1 Demake? Next, please tell us about the video games that Lundbjörk is working on. Let us know in the comments or contact us directly on Twitter (@rollinbishop) to talk about everything about the game.

[H/T Kotaku]







