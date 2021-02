Half the fate of the past: Romantic Distance Review (Switch eShop)

The original Half Past Fate has been on Switch for nearly a year now, and in our review, there are too few mini-fetch quests, but they were praised for their striking pixelated visuals and engaging conversations. The same is true for that follow-up, Half Past Fate: Romantic Distancing. This is a short (really short) story in which two strangers meet at the beginning of a pandemic and are forced to communicate over the phone or video chat. It’s a cute and slightly uplifting story, but it’s only recommended for those who enjoy the main game and want more of the same.

You play as two characters throughout the story. Stephen, who loves music, and Robin, a sales associate at a local tech store. The two met at a local gig, arranged to accompany them, and then were blocked by the government to contain the spreading virus. Suddenly stuck in their respective homes, the two chatted via video on their laptops, took a virtual tour of the home, listened to music, and built a deep love for each other for about 60 days.

All of this is condensed into an incredibly short experience. I talked for up to an hour, but it’s likely that the play time will be around 30-40 minutes. To be fair, the developers have made it clear that this is a short game and its price reflects the run time. Nevertheless, when you really start to know the protagonist, there is an unmistakable disappointment and it just ends. It was frustrating because I felt that the story being told had more possibilities, to say the least.

The gameplay is the same as the previous one. Most of the story consists of dialog boxes where the two characters interact. A good number of main game locations are reused here, but for a short time you can walk around to see the sights (by the way, it still looks gorgeous). There are a few examples where you have offered dialogue options, but these have had minimal impact on the entire story (such as choosing a burrito to order from Stephen).

Ultimately, we have to ask one important question about the fate of the half-past: Romantic Distance: Need to further remind us that all the really terrible situations still remain? The story told here is uplifting, but it’s also packed with terms we’re used to, such as social distance, trend flattening, and remote meetings over the past year. Games are probably more escapist than ever, and Serenity Forges’ new title is a bit too real to our taste. Water is probably recommended to be retried by other developers a few years after the dust has settled.

