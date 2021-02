Comedian Robin Shar is handing out thousands of dollars at a bar in New York

Big Apple comedians have spread their love for hospitality workers suffering from the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks to her online fans, I paid a tip of $ 13,000 at the bar on the Upper West Side.

Robin Shall streamed an outdoor meal live on Thursday night with Lilies Cocktail and Wine, giving 142,000 followers an early Valentine’s gift to workers struggling to make a living during COVID-19’s dietary restrictions. I urged you to donate.

The excitement grew when waitress Ulyana Hrushchak came to the table to present the bill.

“My name is Robin, I’m a comedian,” Shall told her.

“This morning I told them [my followers] We should do something good, and everyone in the world has donated money, and we want to give you $ 7,000! “

“What a joke, isn’t it?” Answered the stunned Ulyana.

Hrushchak said in a phone interview with Bloomberg on Friday, it feels like it wasn’t real yet. One of these pinch-me moments.

Hrushchak, a 24-year-old from Ireland, told the outlet that tipping is twice as much as a normal good month, sending some of it home, paying rent and bills, and even a small vacation.

The donation didn’t stop there because there were more than $ 6,000 left in the donation.

As the live stream continued, Shall called bartender Tracy, cooked Victor and Andres, and presented a check for $ 2,000 each.

She also picked up the couple’s tab sitting at the back table and left a $ 100 tip on the $ 58 bill.

With $ 100 left, Shall jumped into Big Nick’s Pizzeria and presented the staff with cash.

In a Saturday post, Shall looked back at the event and thanked his freehand followers.

“I helped my wonderful fans get together and give the defenseless people a huge pandemic Valentine,” she writes.

“I’m grateful for the check, but I have to give credit to the thousands of people who donated without knowing where and who to give it. You’re the best, I’m you Thank you for following me and trusting me with this !!!!! I may give you some laughs, but you give me trust in people! Love you! Thank you for doing great things! “

The 84,000 people who saw the live stream were laid down by a moving event.

One commentator summarizes the pleasing fest typing as follows: “I’m not crying, I’m crying! This was amazing!”

