An ultra-lightweight business laptop with plenty of screens





Last fall, we reviewed the 14-inch and 15.6-inch versions of LG Gram’s lightweight laptops. The company also has a larger 17-inch version, more targeted for business use with a larger screen, slightly rugged specs, and Windows 10 Pro.

specification

The business LG gram we reviewed has the following features and specifications: Model17Z90N-V.AP75A8Display17 WQXGA (25601600) IPS LCDCPUIntel Core i7-1065G7 QC (1.30GHz, turbo up to 3.90GHz), L3 cache 8MB, 15W) RAM 16GB DDR4 3200MHz 8GB x 1 (onboard), 8GB x 1Storage512GB M.2 2280 SSD (Solid State Drive) NVMeGraphicsIntel Iris Plus GraphicsCameraHD WebcamAudioStereo 1.5Wx2 Keyboard Backlight and Numeric Keypad Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Wi-Fi) 6, 22, BT combo); Bluetooth 5.0; 10 / 100Mbit LAN (USB-C port with R45 adapter) PortsHDMI, 3x USB-A 3.1, USB 3.1 Type-C, UFS / Micro-SD, headphone output, DC- InBattery80Wh Lifespan with 2-cell Lithium Ion 48W Power Adapter with Up to 17 Hours Battery Security Fingerprint Reader Operating System Windows10 ProColoursDark SilverMaterialMagnesiumAlloy Dimensions 15.0 x 10.3 x 0.7 inch (381 x 261.62 x 17.78 mm) Weight 2.98 lbs (1350 g)

Included Business LG Gram 1745W Power Adapter Installation Guide Limited Warrant Fingerprint Quick Start Guide Included in Business LG Gram 17 inch Laptop Design

The LG gram 17 shares a design very similar to the smaller 14-inch and 15-inch versions.

When closed, the word gram is centered in the silver center of the lid. The back of the laptop is slightly thicker than the front, and the edges slope downward toward the front. On the far left is a dedicated power port (no USB Type-C!), USB Type-A, full-size HDMI, and USB Type-C. On the far right is a lock slot, two USB Type-A, a 3.5mm headphone / microphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

The front edge is fairly standard and has a small gap in the center that makes it easier to open the lid. I noticed that the cover had a lot of deflection at larger sizes. When you close your laptop, a light touch on the logo will push the lid in quite a bit. Open the lid along a single hinge that spans most of the back of your laptop and you’ll see a keyboard with ticklet-style keys. Unlike the crushed three-row numeric keypad on the right, like the 15.6-inch model, the 17-inch LG Gram has a full-sized four-row numeric keypad. The laptop also has a convenient fingerprint reader on the power button in the upper right corner. There is a fairly large touchpad in the center of the palmless.

LG Gram keyboard for business 17-inch laptops.

Typing was responsive enough and I was able to exceed 100wpm with 100% accuracy with Monkey Type. The keys were properly spaced, including a numeric keypad that was better than the 15-inch numeric keypad.

Finally, flip the LG Gram over and you’ll see four rubber-like humps in each corner, the other in the middle of the rear edge. The two lower speakers, one on each side, are near the front.

The most noticeable thing about the LG gram 17 is how small and light it is for a 17-inch laptop. When you pick it up, it’s cheating, hoping for a heavier laptop. In fact, it weighs just under three pounds and is unheard of for a laptop of this size. What’s more, it’s only 15 inches wide and just under 3/4 inches thick. Due to its size and weight, it is definitely suitable to carry during your work.

display

Unlike its smaller equivalent, the LG Gram 17-inch model for business has a 17 WQXGA (25601600) IPS LCD display. The higher the resolution, the larger the display size, which makes sense and works well, allowing the user to open windows side by side as they work.

LG gram display for business 17-inch laptops.

There is no mention of color representation in the LG Gram spec, but the colors looked pretty natural and accurate. The brightness was pretty decent, but working outdoors in full sunlight was a challenge. This model is not a touch screen, but the display is still shiny. Depending on the ambient lighting and settings, the glossy screen will generate a lot of reflections and glare from the ambient lighting. This is clearly not a problem specific to LG Gram, but a problem specific to all glossy touchscreen displays in general.

software

LGgram comes with Windows 10 Pro and comes pre-installed with some additional apps. Most of the regular Windows bloatware is missing, and LG Gram contains some software that many users find useful.

There is an LG app suite for beginners such as LG Easy Guide 2.0, LG Power Manager, LG Tutorialling 2.0, LG Control Center and LG Update Center. There are some of these duplicate default Windows configuration options, but it’s easier to access from the LG app. The Control Center allows you to check the current status of your system and adjust the color temperature and cooling mode of your laptop. The Update Center will notify you of any updates you may need, such as BIOS and driver updates. A brief guide and troubleshooting will help you with tips, system information, and problem fixes. Finally, Power Manager allows you to adjust your laptop’s power settings to improve performance and battery life.

The port on the left side of LG Gram on a 17-inch business laptop.

In addition to the LG app, it also includes a number of audio, video and photo apps, most of which are from Cyberlink. These include:

AudioDirector for LGE: Audio Editor ColorDirector for LGE: Video Color Adjustment Editor DTS: X Ultra: You can set the sound settings for speakers and headphones PhotoDirector for LGE: Photo Editor Power Media Player for LGE: Video, Music, Photo Player PowerDirector for LGE : Video Editor SmartAudio 2: Easy adjustment of audio balance and VOIP / audio recording settings

As expected, Windows 10 Pro has additional business-oriented features and works fine given the system specifications.

performance

With the same specifications as the smaller model, the 17-inch LG Gram for business has 8GB of RAM added (16 in total). This doubling of RAM allows already decent systems with Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPUs and 512GB NVMe SSDs to run much smoother, especially for Adobe apps such as Photoshop and Lightroom. You can easily and fully utilize almost any work-related application that can throw it. The Office app ran as expected and the system worked fine to stream the video during downtime. Don’t expect to play heavy games on this system as you only have Intel Iris Plus Graphics. But again, this is a laptop for business users.

Sound quality

LG Gram has two downfire 1.5W speakers. The speakers underneath the laptop are fairly large and crisp, but they are severely lacking in bass. Still, it works in a pinch to listen to music at work or watch a video after work.

camera

The front camera is an HD web camera, obviously not in FHD resolution, but well suited for video conferencing. Still, as mentioned in a previous review, it’s great to see companies start putting 1080p HD webcams on their laptops.

Port Battery Life on the right side of LG Gram on a 17-inch business laptop

LG claims up to 17 hours of battery life, based on MobileMark 2014 testing. During the test, using the performance mode with the screen set to 75% brightness and the keyboard backlight turned off, I was able to get about 10 hours of battery life. For a better battery, it rose to about 13 hours. It’s not the 17 that LG claims, but it’s enough to spend the day without sacrificing performance. You may be able to do it with the best battery settings, but that really comes at the cost of performance. Of course, simple tasks like web browsing use less processor and battery power than more intensive apps like Photoshop, so it also depends on what you use it for.

Price / value

The smaller version of the LG Gram starts at US $ 1,299.99 / CA $ 1,599.99, while the 17-inch version retails for US $ 1,399.99 / CA $ 2,199.99. The big screen is great, but it’s a bit premium, but it comes with Windows 10 Pro, which doubles the RAM and slightly improves performance. That said, the 17-inch is currently available in Canada for $ 1,699.99. This is a decent price cut and offers much better value.

The LG Gram for Business is one of the lightest 17-inch laptops you can get.Summary

If you’re looking for a business laptop with a big screen, decent specs and performance, the ultra-lightweight, yet 17-inch LG Gram for Business is for you.

* We use affiliate links that generate revenue and may earn commissions on purchases made using them. See the disclaimer page for more information.

LG Gram for Business US $ 1399.99 / CA $ 2199.99

Very light solid design on a nailed 17 inch laptop 2560×1600 resolution decent screen Lots of ports Excellent battery life Full size keyboard with number pad Includes some handy apps Need to work Unique Charging plug (not USB-C) Extra flex at regular price compared to smaller models





