All the raid mistakes you are probably making





One of the best and most ubiquitous features of Sword & Shield, the latest in the Pokemon main series, is the MaxRaid system. Join some friends (or NPCs, or both) and get the chance to defeat and catch the big Dynamax Pokemon.

But like any other online multiplayer game, you may find the nasty mistakes that other players make. It can ruin your chances of defeating a raid boss. If you want to avoid making these mistakes and becoming “the person”, here is a list for you. This is probably the mistake of all the raids you are making.

I don’t care about the type

One of the most important aspects of Pokemon fighting is knowing the type of matchup. If you confront the ground-based Pokemon with only the movement of electricity, you cannot go that far. In raid battles, not taking these matches into account can be detrimental to your team.

This is a deliberate mistake found online by some people who seem to show off their luster and legend. It’s really great that they caught them, but it can be frustrating if they lose the raid because they brought something shiny instead of a good counter.

Don’t catch pokemon

There is only one chance to catch a Pokemon at the end of the Max Raid, but be sure to count it. Of course, many grind Max Raids for something shiny, but that’s not the only reason to do them.

Max Raid Pokemon has a higher chance with a better IV. The higher the raid level, the more likely you are to get the perfect IV. You should always throw at least a standard pokeball. You never know!

In addition, Crown Tundra’s Dynamax Adventure system does not allow you to see if a Pokemon is shining until the final screen asking which Pokemon you want to keep. So you definitely need to catch all Pokemon in running Dynamax Adventure.

Forget or not notice a particular ability

Bringing Pokemon with certain abilities can really hinder your chances of defeating a raid boss. The most prominent examples are lightning rods and storm drains. Both of these abilities, even from allies, pull in all the attacks of electric or water typing, respectively.

This means that if one of your teammates brings a Shellos with Storm Drain against the a Carkol raid boss and you also bring a Water type, the Shellos will only absorb the water attack, so in most cases you will hit that Carkol. There is nothing to do. Be aware of abilities that can interfere with the attack and do not bring them in.

Not Dynamax

The Dynamax phenomenon should not be underestimated, even if it believes it is a resident gimmick of this generation. It can make the difference between doing enough to defeat a raid boss and missing it.

Many Dynamax and Gigantamax attacks have special effects that can really help the team. In addition, it removes two bars of the boss’s mysterious barrier, but a normal attack removes only one. When it makes sense, you should definitely be Dynamax.

Wrong use of Dynamax

However, be careful if it’s possible Dynamax, but that doesn’t make sense. There are some things that are unwise to dynamize your Pokemon.

If you are facing a boss whose teammate Pokemon has weaknesses but your Pokemon has no weaknesses, it is best to use Dynamax instead. For example, Toxtricity has two weaknesses against Ground-type movements. Bringing in an Excadrill can, of course, be frustrating or at least confusing if your ally Dynamax is using Eldegoss.

In addition, Dynamax can be a waste of time for everyone. Watching another teammate defeat the boss in a single move isn’t as comically annoying as when someone is staring at the entire animation dynamizing Pokemon.

Choice scarves and other holding items

Just as you forget about abilities that can hinder your chances of winning, don’t forget certain retained items that can ruin your good times at Max Raids.

One of the best examples of this is Choice Scarf. Two or more people accidentally left one in one of the Pokemon to bring the Pokemon into the assault and stick to using Will-o’-wisp and other repetitive useless movements.

Use movements that attack allies

Surfs, earthquakes, and petal blizzards are powerful movements suitable for repeated use in combat and often guarantee a quick victory. But it’s easy to forget that they also attacked your allies. In Max Raids, not only is the raid difficult, but it also offends allies, so it’s unwise to move in a way that damages your teammates.

Instead, choose alternatives such as Muddy Water, High Horse Power, and Leaf Blades. The last thing you want to do is run out of one of your four knockouts due to your own mistakes.

Depends on changing statistics and moving status

Status movements that give burns, sleep, and other effects are great in combat. In many cases, they can make a crucial difference in who has the upper hand. The movement to change statistics is also wonderful and is a feature of competitive battles.

However, with Max Raids, it’s better to focus on pure attacks. The Max Raids Raid Boss has the authority to remove all status changes, capabilities, and non-volatile status conditions. You’re wasting a lot of time if you spend turns setting up stat increases just to wipe them out in one fell swoop.

Of course, the effects of these statistic changes and status can be great before they are removed. But don’t rely on them during the battle.

Use useless movements

In addition to relying on status changes and status conditions, there are other movements that are not fully functional. The following moves, when used in Max Raids, fail due to their mechanics: Bugbite, Destiny Bond, Explosion, Incineration, Instructions, Knockoff, Song of Destruction, Pullout, Self-Destruction, Superfang, Thief.

Moves that cause flinch, one-hit knockout moves, attacks by weight calculators, etc. will also fail. It doesn’t look like the fans have decided on a definitive list of failed moves, but be aware of the moves that you may not know that your Pokemon failed when trying to use them in Max Raid. Please, and don’t use them in the future.

