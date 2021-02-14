Large Chevrolet Volt for hands-free driving





Chevy Bolt EUV was announced on Sunday and looks like a pumped up Chevy Bolt EV.

On Chevy’s website, the new Bolt EUV electric vehicle was announced in a pre-recorded 15-minute video at Walt Disney World in Florida.

EUV is an SUV-sized version of the small hatchback Chevy Bolt with plenty of room at the rear seats. “EUV” stands for “electric vehicle” and Chevy sells more robust and heavier EVs to play on SUVs. The Bolt EV was launched in 2017 as the first all-electric vehicle from General Motors and is currently scheduled to produce only EVs by 2035.

EUV is also long, heavy, tall, wide and has plenty of space in the trunk. But because it’s a larger car, the battery range is as low as 250 miles instead of the smaller bolts of 259 miles.

Bolt EV compared to Bolt EUV.

Chevy also announced the improved Bolt EV with a new grille front-end design and a fresh look. The 2022 volt EV has a lower starting price than older models, at $ 31,995 instead of $ 36,500. EUV starts at $ 33,995. The EUV special release is $ 43,495 and comes with other flashy features such as General Motors’ Supercruise (hands-free driver assistance system), special badges, and charging port lighting.

Chevy’s EUV competes with the ever-growing list of all-electric SUVs. Tesla’s model YSUV starts at $ 41,990 in the 244 mile range, while the upgraded $ 49,990 version offers up to 326 miles on a single charge. The Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at $ 42,895 over a 300 mile range. Volkswagen’s first electric SUV, ID.4, starts at $ 39,995 over a 250-mile range.

General Motors has sold so many Chevrolet Volts over the last four years that new Bolt buyers are no longer eligible for the EV Federal Tax Credit. This is the same problem with Tesla, which has also reached the 200,000-EV threshold and is no longer able to provide subsidies.

The Chevy Bolt EV had a battery recall last year on the 2017-2019 model due to the risk of fire. Chevy has not yet provided a permanent solution for the recall, but recommends owners to limit charging to 90% as a precautionary measure. The new 2020 model and future EUV and 2021 versions will use different battery suppliers for lithium-ion 65kWh capacity batteries.

EUV will appear in its first television ad during its premiere at ABC on Sunday’s American Idol season. The commercial will feature a car featuring the familiar Disney characters.

Both cars will be available this summer, but online bookings were opened on Sunday afternoon for both the new Bolt EV and the larger Bolt EUV.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos