Genshin Impact: How to make Xiao Lantern





Xiao Lantern is a valuable item for the Lantern Light Event held at Genshin Impact. This guide will show the player how to create this item.

Xiao Lantern is essential to experience everything the Lantern Light Event has prepared for Genshin Impact. This guide will show you how players can create them. The Lantern Light Event is an in-game limited-time event and is potentially one of the biggest events. Players must be at least Adventure Rank 23 and have completed both the “Land Surrounded by Monolith” and “Aratas Chapter” quests. Once these are complete, players will be able to participate in fun quests for all events and get all unlockable merchandise. One of the biggest in the bunch is the ability to request a specific 4-star character from the event banner. This guide will show the player how to create a Xiao Lantern.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

You need a Xiao Lantern to participate in the game’s Theater Mechanics Challenge. Completing these challenges will reward players with Peace Talisman, the main currency of the event. As mentioned earlier, the game provides players with a free 4-star character, but only if they can collect 1000 piecetarismen before the end of the event. Theater Mechanicus challenges have different levels of difficulty, as the more you challenge a mission, the higher the reward. To participate in these missions, players must provide Xiao Lanterns for free. This guide will show you how players can create them.

How to make Xiao Lantern with Genshin Impact

Xiao Lantern is divided into three parts. Fortunately, getting them all isn’t too difficult. If you’ve played Genshin Impact countless times, you should already have the right resources in your inventory. This is all you need to make it.

Proustrite Fragment: Ore, Geobishap Hatchery, Stonehide Rawachal, Obtained from Geobishap Wick Material: Obtained from Hirichar’s Enemies and Fatai Elite Lantern Fiber: Obtained from plants such as berries and mint

Once you have enough players (at least for this event, you’ll have to try and grind them), you can head to the alchemy table. It costs a player 50 mora to create this item. When submitting Xiao Lanterns to take part in the Theater Mechanics Challenge, it is important to mention that they will not regain it, regardless of whether the player’s performance is good or bad. It is important to make a lot to save time. Collecting those 1000 piece talismen shouldn’t take too long, as heavier challenges give more rewards. Please attend this event before the end.

Genshin Impact is now available on PlayStation 4, PC, and mobile.

