Spiritfarer: What We Know About Free DLC





Throughout 2021, Thunder Lotus Games unveiled a free DLC roadmap that includes new spirits, additional content, and improved quality of life.

Thunder Lotus Games recently announced the 2021 roadmap for Spiritfarer. This includes new content, improved quality of life, and new spirits. DLC is available free of charge to all game owners and is available in seasonal updates throughout the year. Players can expect the first update in the spring, with two more in the summer and fall.

Spiritfarer is an indie title developed and published by Thunder Lotus Gamesin, in which the main character, Stella, is responsible for bringing the soul of the deceased to the posthumous world. The title received almost positive reviews at the time of release. Here’s what players can expect from free DLC:

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: BlizzConline: How to watch and what to expect

Lily

The Lily update will be released sometime this spring and will bring important new spirits in addition to some game improvements. Lily is the spirit of Stella’s sister and appears to consist of purple flowers and butterflies. Lily’s flowers bloom over her cabin as Stella begins to reveal some of her memories as she gets used to her new role as a spirit furler.

Unlike other spirits, Lily is active at night. As a power to illuminate Stella’s life, she brings light to the darkness, allowing players to navigate the boat in the dark. The Lily update also introduces a new UI for players who want to experience game co-op, with the addition of co-fishing capabilities.

Related: Nintendo Switch Online adds Fire’NIce & More Underrated Classics in February

Beverly

Players can expect Beverly updates during the summer and will come with a new set of collectibles and an archive room where they can be inspected. A new spirit, Beverly, lives in Oxbury and is none other than Stella’s old neighbor. Beverly is lonely and values ​​the opportunity to connect with Stella about the past.

In addition to new collectibles and spirits, Thunder Lotus Games also plans to implement some quality of life improvements in the game with Beverly Updates. Details on this haven’t been revealed yet, but they will come as updates approach release.

Related: Luigi’s Mansion is Nintendo’s Boldest Franchise-Why

Jackie & Dahlia

Finally, the Jackie & Daria update will arrive in the fall. It comes with two new spirits, a new island to explore and a new event. Stella receives the coordinates of the island where the devastated hospital is located. There she will meet the caretaker Jackie and his patient Dalia. Seeing Jackie being abused, Stella offers to help her as much as she can. There’s no more details on the Jackie & Daria update, but we know there are new boat buildings and resources that players will enjoy when they become available.

Spiritfarer has announced an impressive series of updates. This is welcomed by players who are already spending their time on the title. Whether you’re a player since launch or just starting out, there’s something you’re looking forward to throughout 2021-and it’ll come for free.

Keep reading: Pokemon Day: How to Watch Virtual Concerts on Post Malone

Five Animes Featuring Voice Actors You Didn’t Know Are Married In Real Life

About the author Jonathan LoChiatto (98 articles published)

Jonathan LoChiatto is a writer, gamer and podcaster based in Massachusetts, USA. A graduate of Salem State University’s Creative Writing Program and a veteran trainer at a major technology company. Jonathan writes on topics ranging from game reviews to in-house training documentation. He was in love with video games as long as he could hold the controller. In the process, Jonathan has also developed a passion for comics, board games and movies, which is now regularly featured on the podcast The Dork Web.

Other works by Jonathan Lo Chiatto

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos