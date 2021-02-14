FF7 Tifa Lockhart joins Tekken 7 roster thanks to mods





FINAL FANTASY VII Fame Tifa Lockhart has been added to the Tekken 7 roster with new PC mods, including the Midgar Stage.

Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart was already one of the toughest fighters in Midgar, and now one talented fan has converted her into a PC version of Tekken 7. A hand-to-hand combat over a robot’s machine gun arm and a ridiculously oversized buster sword, he’s already been a combatant at Dissidia 012 Final Fantasy and its follow-up Final Fantasy NT, along with his teammates and the occasionally beloved Cloud Strife.

However, her last official guest appearance as a playable character in non-Final Fantasy fighting titles was Ehrgeiz: God Breath The Ring on the original PlayStation in the 1999s. Brothers Ultimate-A game featuring Cloud and Arch Buddy Sephiroth as guest fighters. Meanwhile, BANDAI NAMCO’s Tekken 7 limits the expression of FINAL FANTASY to the latest franchise numbers, and FINAL FANTASY XV’s Nocti-Through Siska Elm entered the arena as a DLC character in 2018. Some FINAL FANTASY fans naturally expected the Noctis trade to have more popular FINAL FANTASY VII universe heroes in the crossover, such as Jin Kazama and Yoshimitsu.

According to Kotaku, PC modder Wolfe recently brought Tifa to Tekken 7, and after 500 hours of work over the past two months, by skinning the heroine of FINAL FANTASY VII onto fellow female boxing player Josie Rizal. I’ve achieved this. This mod also includes some of Tifa’s audio lines from previous games as in-combat conversations, some of her most famous outfits as alternative outfits, and customs based on the postmodern city of Midgar. A maid stage is also included. variant. Wolfe plans to add a line and another costume to fix some bugs and glitches, but fans can see the Tifa Lockhart mod behavior currently available in the YouTube clip below.

Tifa may not be the official guest fighter for Tekken 7, but Square Enix says the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has added complexity, but the second in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series. We are planning to make the next big appearance in. Its development.Meanwhile, speculation about the potential of a spin-off game in the veins of an old compilation of FINAL FANTASY VII expansion space ignited the recent trademark Square Enix “Evercrisis” (a name suggesting involvement) submitted a few weeks ago. Soldier Zack Fair popular with fans

While fans wait for further development on these exciting new FINAL FANTASY VII titles, they can enjoy watching Tifa do his best with the Wolf’s Tekken 7 PC mod. All of Tifa’s available outfits are very well rendered, and Josie’s kickboxing move set is a perfect match for her home series combat style. This mod is said to be an ongoing work, but so far Tifa is off to a solid start in the Tekken 7 world.

Kotaku, YouTube

