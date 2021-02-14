According to a survey, three in five workers are considering leaving the Victorian music industry





After working for 20 years in the music industry such as Cold Chisel and Crowded House, Melbourne tour manager Sean Richards realized last year that he had a stop / slow sign to reach his goal.

Key Point: According to a RMIT study, COVID-19 had a “catastrophic” impact on the Victorian music industry. Talent can be significantly lost from this sector, with 58% of workers considering retirement. Music promoter Sean Richards is one of the thousands who had to find another job in 2020.

“It was as rewarding in a way as leaving home, but still mourning my career,” he said.

Richards lost all of his work and income overnight when live music stopped in March last year.

“From working 100 hours a week to zero, I had to do something to contribute,” he said.

Richards qualified for him and waited for the shift because a friend told him he had a job available for traffic management.

It was the first “day laborer” he had in decades.

Sean Richards has returned to managing the Midnight Oil Makarata Tour, which was postponed due to a pandemic. (Courtesy of ATG Public Relations) Live Update: Read the blog for the latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richards isn’t the only one, according to a new study conducted by RMIT University on behalf of the Victorian Music Development Bureau and the Victorian Women’s Bureau.

A report understanding the challenges of the Victorian music industry during COVID-19 reveals the extent of the pandemic’s damage to music professionals.

Key findings: 44% of respondents lost all music-related work in a pandemic, and those working full-time dropped from 34% to 7%. More than half of the respondents believe that food and rent respondents have different involvement in the music industry since COVID-19, and three in five are considering leaving the industry altogether. ..

“Before the pandemic, Melbourne was one of the world’s leading music cities,” said lead author Dr. Catherine Strong.

“The impact was devastating.”

From February to August, more than 26,000 jobs were lost in the Victorian arts and recreation services sector.

Of the 292 people surveyed, 58% said they were considering leaving the industry altogether.

“The overall loss of talent is potentially huge,” said Dr. Strong.

“The study also highlighted that the pandemic exacerbated some of the problems that already existed in the Victorian music industry, including income security, discrimination and elitism.”

Dr. Catherine Strong says he didn’t expect many to say he was thinking of leaving the music industry after COVID. (ABC News: Matilda Marozzi) From transportation to tours

If anything, Richards believes the survey may underestimate the devastating impact of the pandemic on music professionals.

In the past few weeks, he has exchanged traffic controls to manage a live tour of Midnight Oil’s Maca Rata around Australia.

“Last week I submitted my first invoice for the fiscal year,” he said.

“So far, my income has been 100% affected.”

Richards’ job as a tour manager consists of bringing international action to tour Australia or doing Australian action on overseas tours.

He wants the government to equalize the way sports entertainment and music entertainment are approached, and asks if Victoria can safely participate in international tennis tournaments.

“We have the same trickle-down effect and provide the same kind of employment.”

If the tour doesn’t come back, and if the midnight oil gig is just a “sugar hit,” Richards faces the prospect of returning to the road to manage traffic rather than a musician.

“It would be great if we could show the government that we could hold a safe event, just like sports,” he said.

(Left to right) Paul Dempsey from something for Kate with Melbourne venue owner James Young and tour manager Sean Richards (courtesy)

As the original “gig worker”, music industry professionals are accustomed to a volatile life.

Dr. Strong said there is an opportunity for better recovery by improving working conditions, creating a more inclusive culture and letting the community see the value of music-related work.

“We have the opportunity to rethink the way music is done so that it is fair, produces good results, and still produces good work,” she said.

The Victoria State Government “provided nearly $ 25 million in dedicated support to venues, the music business and artists,” a spokeswoman said.

“We take great pride in the live music scene and are working with the industry to meet the complex challenges of this pandemic,” she said.

What you need to know about coronavirus:

