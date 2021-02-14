Former lead writer Overwatch working on a new “multiplayer character action game” for 2K





Former Overwatch author Michael Chu is working on a “multiplayer character action game” for the 31st Union of the new 2K Games studio.

Twitter user Mauro NL has put together a thread looking for jobs in the 31st Union. The most obvious information comes from a list of senior software engineers who call the next 31st Union game a “multi-platform multiplayer character action game”. This sounds like the same assumptions as other hero shooters like Overwatch and Team Fortress 2.

The list of senior engine programmers calls the game “AAA” and is looking for candidates who are familiar with “PS4, Xbox One, IOS, and Android development tools.” Other lists indicate that you are familiar with Unreal Engine 4, suggesting that this is the engine that the game is built into.

Former Overwatch lead writer Michael Chu joined the 31st Union in July 2020 and is passionate about creating inclusive characters in his studio website blog post, adding value to the 31st Union. I found a studio to represent. “Our mission is not only to tell diverse and representative stories, but also to create a system that can truly and accurately represent underrepresented groups around the world. Perhaps most importantly, these stories From my own experience, a wide variety of creators who speak in their own voice, “reads his blog post.

The writer list for the next mysterious game states that candidates are responsible for pitching “original characters and storylines” and working on in-game factions to “shape the future of storytelling in online multiplayer games.” It has been. At the opening of the Senior World / Level Designer, experienced “online multiplayer action games” will focus on post-release tweaks and talk about the need to “own map ideas from start to finish.” “You can use a set of systems or player abilities to create a space that highlights those abilities in an interesting and creative way,” the list says.

That particular mention of the player’s abilities adds to the evidence that the game will be an Overwatch vein hero shooter. Potential software engineers need to work on matchmaking, telemetry, replays, latency spikes, etc. to “improve network code resistance to fraud and security abuse”, which is all aspects of the success of multiplayer character action games. there is.

Of course, the game hasn’t been officially released yet, but if you’ve heard anything, I’ll definitely post it. VG247 reported in early 2020 that the 31st Union game would be revealed “over the coming months,” according to a Take-Two earnings call, but the plan may have been affected by a pandemic. there is.

Based in San Mateo, California, 31st Union was founded in February 2019 and the studio’s name was revealed in February 2020. The team is headed by Michael Condrey, formerly co-founder of Sledgehammer Games. Elsewhere in 2K, another new studio known as Cloud Chamber is working on an all-new Bioshock game.

Jordan Oroman is a freelance writer for IGN. Follow him on Twitter.

