Chevrolet gives Bolt EV mods, stretches, and price cuts





On the left is the 2022 Chevrolet Volt EUV. On the right is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV with a new look.

Chevrolet

The easiest way to know this is to use an LED daylight running light with an improved Bolt EV.

Chevrolet

The Bolt EV also gets a new taillight.

Chevrolet

Call me crazy, but there’s something like a Lamborghini Urus about this shape. I don’t know if it’s necessarily a compliment to either car.

Chevrolet

Bolt EUV is about 6 inches longer than Bolt EV.

Chevrolet

Bolt EUV from behind.

Chevrolet

This is the new Bolt EV interior. I hope the padding of the seat is better than before.

Chevrolet

This is very similar inside the bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

Supercruise will be available as an option for Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

There is a convenient storage area under the floor of the cargo compartment of Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

There is a new infotainment screen.

Chevrolet

On Sunday afternoon, and after a few months of delay caused by a coronavirus pandemic, Chevrolet unveiled its newly modified Bolt EV. The outer electric hatchback has a bold and new look. Inside, there’s a new display and a new front seat. Chevy has reduced the price by more than $ 5,000. This means that the 2022 Bolt EV starts at $ 31,995, even though GM has sold too many EVs to be eligible for the IRS 30D tax credit.

Automakers have also debuted a second Bolt derivative car called Bolt EUV. In effect, this is a Voltit stretch that is nearly 3 inches (75mm) longer on the wheelbase and more than 6 inches (161mm) overall. However, the $ 33,995 bolt EUV is also slightly wider and taller, growing 0.2 inches (5 mm) in both dimensions. As a result, Bolt EV and Bolt EUV do not share body panels, even though they are recognized as a family.

Supercruise’s hands-free highway driving assist is an option available for bolt EUV. This is the first appearance on a General Motors product with a Chevy badge. However, Supercruise is not available as an option for Bolt EV.

Advertising

As is usually the case with facelifts, the work here is mostly cosmetics and the powertrain is the same as tested on the 2020 Bolt EV last April. In other words, the same 200hp (150kW), 266lb-ft (360Nm) permanent magnet motor that drives the front wheels and the same lithium-ion battery pack remain. (Note: This is different from the chemistries of batteries that required 2017 and 2018 Bolt EV recalls due to the risk of fire.)

Both BoltEV and BoltEUV come with a new dual level charging cord with replaceable plugs for 120V and 240V charging. Bolts onboard AC chargers can charge up to 7.2kW. The external level 2 AC charger can charge the battery at 11kW. DC fast charging is maximized at 55kW, but not faster. This is at least a standard feature of current bolts. Until now, it was an optional extra. Chevrolet’s technical documentation lists a battery capacity of 65kWh instead of 66kWh for the 2020 Volt EV, but the range has not changed at 259 miles (416km). The slightly larger and heavier bolt EUV is rated at 250 miles (402 km) on a full charge.

Some may be disappointed that GM’s new Ultium battery and Ultium Drive motor aren’t found anywhere. However, reconfiguring bolts to use the new Ultium platform not only requires about the same effort to design a new bolt-sized Ultium-based car from scratch. The reward for using this old technology is that it’s cheaper, as evidenced by the new pricing.

People will probably not be so disappointed with the news that there is a new front seat. You have to sit inside them before making a decision, but there are many optimistic reasons, given how unpleasant the old ones can be after a few hours of squeezing the steering wheel.

List image by Chevrolet

