Compliant with specifications





Android smartphones often try to market their specs, and companies are throwing everything but the kitchen into their flagship smartphones. But the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may be the first phone to throw you the right specs in the sense that it helps a lot to justify the price. That’s all the flagship phone really has to do, right?

Let’s start with the display. The Galaxy S21 Ultras display is 0.1 inches larger than that of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. But this 6.8-inch display is quite different in size. Instead, Samsung criticized pushing a refresh rate of 120Hz at WQHD resolution, something it couldn’t do before. In practice, this means that you don’t have to compromise on screen resolution, such as for smooth user interface (UI) transitions. If you want to know how a good display feels, this is it.

That said, you would prefer the truth to the source color, which suggests that Samsung’s market research is clearly not the way to go. So if you like rich vibrant (supersaturated reading) colors and you have the potential to do so, this is also a must-have display. If you like pop colors, Samsung has defended it for years. The display is bright, rich and smooth. This is what you can expect if you are reading the spec sheet for this phone.

The next big boast of the spec sheet is the five cameras. Whenever a company boasts more megapixels, our reviewers will automatically fall back to megapixels. The discussion is irrelevant. , And 40MP front camera.

Just as the megapixel argument is true, it doesn’t matter as long as the final result is correct. The Galaxy S21 Ultra gets as close as possible to the iPhone 12 Pro Maxs camera over the phone, but it doesn’t completely surpass it.

This phone will make your food look delicious, take pictures of landscapes that make you miss a trip, or in dark places where you’ll want to throw many other Android phones into the trash. However, Samsung needs to stop bright photos during the day. This is an area that is significantly thinner than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Again, the colors are saturated, but the discussion here is the same as for people with displays who like it. I was willing to give up on Samsung’s market research here.

When shooting with a smartphone camera in India, the smartphone camera gets so bad that Samsung can’t get over it. That said, it will do the best Android phones can do in India today. With no notable shutter lag, you can take great photos in any setting and have more features than most competitors. Friends using the iPhone 12 Pro Max can take better pictures, especially when it comes to color representation, but people don’t always choose his phone at your party.

It leaves us performance and battery life, both strong on this phone. The S21 Ultra has up to 16GB of RAM and a whopping 512GB of storage. The internal Exynos 2100 system-on-chip doesn’t want the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, and the phone supports everything you can and want to do with today’s phones. We used this phone for continuous Pokemon Go gameplay on a journey of more than 10 hours, with over 30% battery remaining by the end.

In short, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the absolute best that Android phones can offer. Other than the price, the only reason not to buy this phone is if you don’t like the phone, which is huge, awkward and can fall out of your men’s pocket when you sit down.

