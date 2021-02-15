Wear OS app sideloading will be discontinued next month





One of the benefits of the openness of the Android platform is that users are not technically limited to getting apps from the Google Play store or other app stores. Users may simply “sideload” or install APKs for apps distributed outside of these channels at their own risk. This feature is more or less available in wearable versions of Android, but Google will soon make major changes that make sideloading of Wear OS apps nearly impossible.

To be fair, Google wasn’t exactly targeting app sideloading with a big change next month, and it wasn’t completely blue either. Starting March 10th, Google announced that it will discontinue the “legacy embedded app model,” which was the only way smartwatch apps were distributed until recently. In a nutshell, this model puts Wear OS apps together with regular Android apps, whether you have a smartwatch or not.

This legacy model allowed Wear OS apps to be installed indirectly without going through the app store. In other words, we were able to bypass the Google Play Store approval process. Developers can distribute an APK that smartwatch owners can install on their phones (again at their own risk), go to Wear OS settings and install the included smartwatch app from their phones. .. If Google removes support for this app model, support will end.

There are good reasons why Google is pushing for a new Wear OS app model. This allows you to detect and distribute your Wear OS apps on your own, while reducing the size of the Android APK itself. As Google has tried to reduce and split Android apps to make it more efficient, it’s no wonder they want to do the same with Wear OS.

That said, it also reduces the openness of Wear OS, whether intentionally or not. Currently, the only way to install a smartwatch app is to use the Google Play Store to effectively lock developers and users to a single distribution platform for Wear OS apps.

