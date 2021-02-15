What kind of Google Ads campaign is best for you?Forever





One of the most important first steps in building a Google Ads campaign is to understand the different types of campaigns available and which ones are best for you and your goals. The three most commonly used Google Ads campaigns are search, display, and shopping. Categorize each to figure out what type of campaign is best for your business and goals.

# 1 Search Campaign

Search campaigns are text ads that appear on Google search engine results pages, also known as SERPs. There are 3 ads at the top of SERP and 3 ads at the bottom. Not all search queries come with a set of ads. Search ads are always clearly marked as ads by Google.

The best text-based advertising product or service to stand in front of your customers or clients when searching for the services you offer Google Search Advertising Example: # 2 Display Advertising

Display campaigns are image ads that appear on millions of websites. They are displayed in the form of display banners. They can be custom made by you or automatically generated by Google.

Great for remarketing Custom Google Display Advertising Brand Awareness Example: # 3 Shopping Campaign

Shopping campaigns are Google’s product list and appear in search results and the Google Shopping tab. Great for standing in front of customers who are ready to buy.

Best for companies that have physical products for sale An example of Google Shopping ads targeting customers ready to buy:

Special thanks to our client, Brave Coffee & Tea, for posting the ad.

There are many options for creating a Google Ads campaign, so take the time to think about which campaign is best for your goals.

Contact us here at Eternity to learn which campaign types are right for you and how we can help you create campaigns to reach your goals.

