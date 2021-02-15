Ranjit Tinaikar, CEO of Ness Global





Ness Digital Engineering, an IT service provider in the United States and Israel, provides IT and business planning services in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It operates in the technology, integration and software engineering sectors.

Ness’s top clients include Google, Lockheed Martin, Visa and Pfizer. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Ness Global CEO Ranjit Tinaikar talked about how the company’s plans and space are evolving.

Ranjit has over 20 years of experience in the technology services sector and has a proven track record of driving the growth of the global business he manages.

Prior to Ness, he was President of Fitch Solutions, a data and analytics services business, relocating for growth through strategic investments and acquisitions in differentiated analytics products.

He was previously Managing Director of Advisory and Investment Management, Thomson Reuters Data Analytics Business Unit.

Ranjit was McKinsey’s partner and one of the earliest leaders in the formation of digital practices. He also founded lean software development and IT strategy practices. He joined Ness in 2020.

Edited excerpt from the interview:

YourStory (YS): Tell us about your journey and early career. Why did you come to Ness?

Ranjit Tinaikar (RT): I was fortunate enough to find the opportunity to turn my professional journey into a series of learning curves. Each S-curve starts with a new, unfamiliar one that takes a little risk, and then when it turns out that it’s usually time for the next S-curve, it eventually learns rapidly, flat. Taking risks and the resulting learning and growth is something I always find exciting.

Some of these S-curves have been accompanied by career path changes as they move from Citibank software engineers to Carnegie Mellon University social network research professors, McKinsey business consultants, and data and business operations. It was. Analysis in Thomson Reuters, and recent Fitch.

I found the next S-Curve when a newly elected partner at McKinsey in the United States began to address the needs of very different markets and clients in Asia.

I feel like my new role at Ness has returned to its roots in software engineering, but it’s definitely a new S-curve for me and as thrilling as my first job. Ness has always been known for its outstanding ability in product engineering. With the turmoil of cloud, data and ML / AI technologies, we are now ready for growth.

Pandemics have only accelerated the digital transformation of our customers. Participating in Ness is especially thrilling as it aims to lead the company to the next S-curve. YS: How is the industry changing? What kind of digital transformation are companies focusing on?

Over the last decade, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI / ML), blockchain, cloud platforms, data and analytics have disrupted the way businesses engage with their customers, manage their supply chains, and operate internal processes. .. The pandemic only accelerated this trend.

Five to seven years of digital transformation of existing businesses as customers, suppliers, employees, and investors work differently, improving the time to rethink how they work in the digital ecosystem like never before. I think it accelerated soon. .. It’s the perfect confluence to drive change.

I think digital transformation is based on design thinking. But do you think design is necessary for innovation?

Design thinking and innovation are both sides of the same coin, but design thinking is often summarized in the user interface or user experience team and the ability to design websites or applications. At Ness, we believe that design thinking is about building solutions that start with the needs of the end user.

Innovation comes from meeting customer needs in unprecedented ways. To do this properly, it’s important for digital engineering companies to ask the following questions and always keep design thinking in mind.

Do you understand your customer’s domain? The needs of customers who set foot in a car dealership to buy a car are very different from the needs of customers who set foot in a hospital for treatment. Engineers developing products for these organizations need to understand the regulatory challenges of business needs, services, markets, and the types of domains they are addressing.

Do you understand what your customers need, rather than saying they want them? The only way to innovate is to look at the path forward from the customer’s perspective and understand what the customer really wants. Experienced engineers can use a variety of skills, services, and techniques that enable innovative design in ways not possible with simple UX or UI design.

YS: Please tell us about Ness’ growth and future global plans, business strategies, and 2021 roadmap.

RT: For Ness, the 2021 roadmap begins first and foremost with what we are really good at: doubling the build of platforms and software products for our customers. Over time, it has evolved from providing software to software companies to enabling them to thrive in the digital economy.

Many organizations are not completely satisfied with standard services. Enterprises are increasingly looking for their own platform to maximize their competitive advantage.

We have been able to build long-term and deep relationships with our customers. Innovation is a never-ending process, and we are committed to deepening the understanding of these partners in order to provide continuous value. To make this feasible, our key priorities are investing in engineering and building focus, doubling relationships, overinvesting in data, cloud, and machine learning skills, and verticalized methods. Customer involvement in.

As a result of this plan, Ness has already achieved great success last year and is in a good position for growth in 2021. Growth in the fourth quarter is double that of last year and is expected to triple in 2021.

Ness has product engineering in its DNA and has an integrated discipline focused on solving modern business problems and achieving success in the virtual economy. Digital acceleration is more than just a theory. See it work with a performance at Ness.

YS: How did Ness react to the situation at COVID-19? Do you have any plans to normalize your workplace in 2021?

RT: Ness continues to take a number of positive steps to protect the people that make up the company: our employees and their families, and our customers and their families. Safety is of course a top priority, but we also strive to maintain the high quality customer service that our customers expect from Ness.

Due to the nature of our business, many steps have already been taken to enable us to continue to be creative and collaborate in the virtual world. As a provider of digital engineering services from bases in North America, Europe and India, we have completed a form of globally distributed agile development called Flexshoring for the past 20 years.

The digital interactions of our team are so frequent that the channels we work in become instinctive, and working hours across multiple time zones are part of the company’s DNA.

In addition, during the pandemic, customers continue to face unique challenges. To meet the technical needs of our clients, members of Ness’s quick response team are willing to provide creative ideas and reach out at an advanced level to provide additional support as needed. This is done in a friendly and essential spirit of cooperation to value our long-standing relationship with our customers.

Employee health and safety will continue to be a top priority in 2021. Ness will continue to monitor guidance from local governments and health authorities regarding reinstatement. But with a powerful and productive virtual environment and constant client communication, Ness was confident that he could continue to grow, innovate and collaborate with his customers as the pandemic continued.

YS: What are your views on Ness India’s plans and startups?

RT: India has always been a global hub of talent. Recruitment in the previous quarter increased by 20% domestically. At Ness, we want to continue to build a very distinctive brand for talent in India.

There is a whole new generation of Indians who want to be at the forefront of solving problems and designing innovative solutions. We also want access to a training and learning environment where new skills can be acquired not only in new technologies but also in new domains. Finally, they want to return to high mobility and growth.

We are focused on meeting these growing needs in India. In the service industry, there are great opportunities to expand more diverse networks. We have launched more programs to encourage women’s participation and are particularly interested in creating programs that allow mothers to re-employ.

